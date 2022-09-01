Rockwood builder looking for permission to build taller houses

Crescent Haven Homes Inc. is applying for a bylaw adjustment to allow four buildings to be built in Rockwood that are above the height currently permitted.

The addresses are 310 Main St. S., 120 George St., 122 George St., and 124 George St.

The application will be heard at a Guelph/Eramosa Township committee of adjustment hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The 310 Main St. application wants to build to a height of 10.7 metres. The current allowance is nine metres. There is also includes a reduction in the bulding setback.

The George Street locations want to build slightly over 12 metres, where nine metres is currently allowed.

There are also requests to allow the buildings at 122 and 124 George Street locations closer to the Environmental Protection Zone than is currently permitted.

The meeting will be held over Zoom. Click the link here.

Jesse Gault, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, GuelphToday.com