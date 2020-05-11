Rockwell Trading Offers Free Options 101 Training Course

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Rockwell Trading Founder Markus Heitkoetter has announced that they have recently made available on their YouTube channel a free 60-minute course that serves as a beginner's guide on how to trade options.

Markus Heitkoetter explains, "Options can be a little overwhelming to someone with no experience. From the Greeks, to Implied Volatility, and Expiration Dates, there's a lot going on. But in reality, to consistently trade options you really don't need to fixate too much on all of that. In fact, for a solid options foundation I think it can be broken down into three simple things:

(1) options have a strike price and an expiration;

(2) there are call options and there are put options; and

(3) you can buy options or you can sell options."

For those who are newer to options, this beginners options course is a great way to get started. Markus covers everything viewers need to know to get started trading options.

It should be noted that Markus Heitkoetter founded Rockwell Trading in 2005 with the goal of making it easier for people to understand trading. He also believes that getting high quality education and training on trading should not be expensive. In fact, Rockwell Trading offers various resources on the website that are free to access. And those products and services that they sell are priced at less than $100.

Also available is the book, "The PowerX Strategy," which can be bought in hard copy or e-book form. The e-book, "The Complete Guide to Day Trading" is available for free. Those who are really interested in learning about trading properly can also join the Rockwell Trading Club. And also available from Rockwell Trading is the PowerX Optimizer, which is a leading software for trading options and stocks.

People who are interested in trading stocks, options and futures may want to subscribe to Markus' YouTube channel where he's doing live sessions Monday-Friday, starting at 2:30 pm Central. Those interested can subscribe to his channel here.

