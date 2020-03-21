S. Rockwell Is The Chairman of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) And They Just Spent US$117k On Shares

Potential The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, S. Rockwell, recently bought US$117k worth of stock, paying US$4.68 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 0.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ExOne

Notably, that recent purchase by S. Rockwell is the biggest insider purchase of ExOne shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.40. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months ExOne insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$5.25. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:XONE Recent Insider Trading, March 21st 2020

Insider Ownership of ExOne

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ExOne insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ExOne Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ExOne insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with ExOne and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

