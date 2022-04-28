Rocksroy Bailey reacts to super-emotional Survivor Tribal Council

Rocksroy Bailey had no idea when he was voted out of Survivor 42 how impactful that blindside would prove to be. Because his ouster was the first in a double Tribal Council elimination, Rocksroy went straight from having his torch snuffed to sitting on the jury next to the previously eliminated Chanelle Howell. And when Drea Wheeler and Maryanne Oketch walked in a few minutes later, they did not like what they saw.

Knowing the history of early eliminations of Black contestants on the show, Drea and Maryanne were steadfast that the next person eliminated not be a person of color, and they each played their immunity idols to make sure of it. His ouster serving as the catalyst for the conversation, Rocksroy had a front seat to the entire affair, so when we spoke to him the morning after the episode aired, we got the full scoop on his thoughts watching the entire thing go down.

We also got into plenty of game stuff. Why did Rocksroy's allies turn on him? Did he ever seriously consider not smashing the hourglass? How was his Ponderosa reunion with Tori? And how does his wife feel about him calling her naggy on national television? We got into it all with the second member of the jury. (Also make sure to check out our exit interview with Tori Meehan.)

Survivor
Survivor

Robert Voets/CBS Rocksroy Bailey on 'Survivor 42'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You were looking good pretty good in the game. Then everyone turned against you. What happened?

ROCKSROY BAILEY: You know what? I was wondering the same thing. [Laughs] But what happened was Jeff switched it up again. We were divided into two different teams, as you saw last night, and that split kind of changed the way the game unfolded for my game. So I was shocked at the fact that I got voted off at that time during Tribal. It didn't surprise me per se, but I was shocked that I thought I had a good thing going with the guys. And then all of a sudden it was like, "Bye Rocks!" [Laughs]

Usually after you get voted out you get to go back to Ponderosa and clear your head a bit, but because of the double Tribal Council you got thrown right back into the fire and were immediately put on the jury. Was your head spinning a bit not being able to decompress on you own experience?

So, during that Tribal Council, I thought that the plan that we had was to vote Romeo, right? And that's the plan that I thought that was gonna unfold. And that did not happen obviously. But in terms of sitting there waiting for the other group to come in, it was pouring rain. But my mentality and my sense of everything was so thankful. I was just so thankful to actually get as far as I did in the game. I was so thankful for the fact that I'm sitting here and I know that I'm gonna make a decision on who will ultimately be the ultimate Survivor.

So I was just very thankful about that. So many emotions were rushing through me and I felt that rain coming down just washing it away. In my head, I just kept on saying, "Absorb all of it, live in the moment, be there and just take it all in." And I was very thankful for that.

What can you tell me about that second Tribal Council and everything that went down with Drea and Maryanne from where you were sitting?

I saw Drea was the first one to walk in, and she looked over and she said she was shocked that I was sitting there. Obviously, I was shocked to sit there too. [Laughs] But during that Tribal, I saw something so amazing about how the struggles in our lives sometimes play out in the game. And I saw in Drea's reaction when she sat there, and her head went down, and she just covered herself — she knew right away that she did not want to be there with me and… two other brown people are sitting there. She's like, "I'm not gonna be the third person." And I think she made her decision that she did, because she felt a lot of the emotion based on how her past was. And she made that decision.

Maryanne making the same decision, like Drea did [and saying] "I'm gonna play my idol tonight, cause I don't wanna be there either" — my reaction, if you saw on screen, I was just completely the same because I respected it. I wanted them to live in the moment. There's nothing to say about it. That's something for them. That's an experience they are drawing from in their life to make that decision that's outside of the game. And I respect that so much to live in that moment.

In terms of Tori seeing that her name was gonna be on the chopping block a little bit and her decision to actually do what she did? I respect her game. That's what I would've done too, because her name was brought up. She knew her name was out there, but she played such a wonderful game as well. She won two individual amenities and I gave her so much credit for her endurance and the fact that she knew that she was a threat and she had to do what she needed to do. Sadly, it didn't work out the way I think she wanted it to work out because she did not continue, but it took nothing away from her gameplay.

Survivor
Survivor

Robert Voets/CBS Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan on 'Survivor 42'

You and Tori did not get along so well in the game. What about at Ponderosa?

Tori and I were like oil and water, which is fine. I love other people's differences and their opinion on things. I absorb it as well. Tori's a very fine person, and at Ponderosa after we were able to decompress and just talk about our games. I think there was some misunderstanding that both of us had with each other. I come from a big city. She comes from a small town. I grew up in a completely different environment than she did.

And sometimes it's just hard to get on the same page with someone that's kind of outside what you are normally expecting from people. But we were able to a talk, and we were able to say to each other, "Wow, maybe we should have just stuck together." Nothing but love for Tori.

We saw some people during the season accuse you of being bossy. What do you make of that and what was it like watching the season back and hearing that?

This is what I say about it. My name was only brought up once, and I think that was day two by Drea that said we should vote Rocksroy, and Romeo shut it down. My name was never brought up again. So that bossiness? My game had to be a provider. I needed to be that person that you depended on me to make you go forward. You leaned on. And that was a part of my strategy. That was a part of my game.

Everything that I did, said, or reacted to in the moment from Ika worked out. We had shelter, we had fire consistently, we had the little bit of food that we had. I tried to be that provider, and my name was never brought up again, except for that one time by Drea. And that was it. My name was never written down because I think I gained the trust of my tribemates, and they realized even though I may convey what needs to be done in a certain way, it did need to be done. They understood that my best interest was our best interests. How can you get rid of Rocks when he's looking out for our best interest? And that's the kind of strategy that I played.

Was there ever any chance that you would not break that hourglass?

Yes.

Really?

Yes. It's not shown, but I really thought about out this a lot because I said to myself, if I leave that, I'm gonna have to go to a immunity challenge where I potentially now have to now perform in individually. And if I don't win, then will I be out? I had Drea, I had Romeo, so I already have three people regardless. So I said to myself, potentially, I could get someone else out. But then I thought to myself, breaking that hourglass is kind of a redemption for me. Not everyone gets a trophy, but you do get a chance to have a do-over to do something different that you wouldn't have done prior to that.

But yes, I was very close to not breaking it, but then I said, "Hmm, I'd rather give the opportunity to everyone else to stay in the game. And maybe it'll bring me further." And I don't think the hourglass thing is a bad thing. I just think that the execution of the decision that you have to make in that moment — being hungry, not knowing what's being talked about you away from everyone — is very difficult.

Survivor
Survivor

Robert Voets/CBS Jeff Probst and Rocksroy Bailey on 'Survivor 42'

Dude, I would've smashed that thing in one second. Like, literally before Jeff even stopped explaining it that thing would've been smashed. Speaking of your time on Exile Island, how much trouble did you get in at home for calling your wife a nag on national television?

[Laughs] Yes, I got in trouble. That's a short answer. But I said to my wife, I said "Hon, when you are bored, you kind of need someone to poke and that's usually me." But yes, I got in trouble for that.

One vote that confused people this season was your vote for Lindsay at that pre-merge Tribal. Why did you throw a vote her way there?

Okay, so remember, Lindsay and I were sitting there watching that challenge and her and I were talking. Obviously, they didn't show that. And in my head, I'm like, "Whoa, she could go far!" And Lydia and I went on that journey, and because we went on that journey, I didn't want to vote for her, even though her name was coming. I did not want vote for her, but I also looked at Lindsay and I'm like, "Maybe I should put her name out there so people are paying attention to the fact that she's playing a very good game." I could not vote for Lydia. I didn't feel it right to vote for Lydia. I just didn't want to do it. And remember, I just got back. I didn't know anyone, but the one vote that I knew that of someone to be a threat going forward would be Lindsay.

What's something that happened in the game we didn't get a chance to see that you wish had made it to air?

Me getting that octopus for our tribe. After Swati got voted out, we got back to camp, we're all there. We're all hungry. We're all tired. It was pouring rain. I went out and fishing using that Hawaiian sling, got the octopus, brought it back to camp that protein that hit our system, galvanized us to win that challenge. I wish they had shown it because that was very important. [ED NOTE: Watch the exclusive deleted scene above!]

And my relationship with Drea was not developed enough either, because we really did have a good bond. It was more unspoken in a certain sense, but she knew I was looking out for her, and I knew she was looking out for me.



