Rockslide blocks traffic on northbound Highway 101 lanes near Gaviota

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Gaviota have been blocked due to a rockslide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a sig alert notifying the public of a closure, according to a post on its incident page at 11:41 a.m. Monday.

The location of the incident is just south of the Highway 1 intersection in the Gaviota area.

CHP officials first reported a mudslide/rockslide at 11:13 a.m. on the agency’s incident page, noting “multiple large boulders in the road.”

At 12:08 p.m., CHP officials said they were escorting vehicles through the area.