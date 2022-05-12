Rocklin PD says driver not at fault in crash that killed teen, won’t release report to public

The Rocklin Police Department announced the investigation into a fatal pedestrian collision on March 19 that left 18-year-old Anthony Williams dead has been concluded.

The driver in the incident — identified by an advocacy group last week at Placer County CEO Todd Leopold — was determined not to be at fault, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

“After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested,” the department said in the news release Wednesday

Rocklin police said “given this fact” only persons connected to the incident may obtain a copy of the accident report under the vehicle code, barring members of the public from requesting it.

Anthony Williams and Todd Leopold are seen in undated photos. Williams, a student at Inderkum High School, died March 19, 2022, after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin. An advocacy group says Leopold, the CEO of Placer County, was behind the wheel in the incident.

Since the incident, The Sacramento Bee has made multiple attempts to obtain a police report of the collision. When called Wednesday evening to request a copy of the report, Lt. Scott Horrillo referred The Bee to the news release and said it was only available to the parties outlined in the vehicle code, meaning people directly related to the accident..

Rocklin police explicitly cited California Vehicle Code Section 20012 and said: “The accident report, which includes our full investigation, can be released: ‘to any person who may have a proper interest therein, including, but not limited to, the driver or drivers involved, or the guardian or conservator thereof, the parent of a minor driver, the authorized representative of a driver, or to any named person injured therein, the owners of vehicles or property damaged thereby, persons who may incur civil liability, including liability based upon a breach of warranty arising out of the accident, and any attorney who declares under penalty of perjury that he or she represents any of the above persons’.”

This month, members of Williams’ family have tried to obtain copies of the report but were told it was not available because the investigation remained open.

Story continues

A community advocacy group calling itself “Justice for Anthony” said last week in a news release that they’ve been trying to get more information about the incident that led to Williams’ death, but they had not received any answers from authorities. The group said a Facebook post and a waitress, who was among those who went to Williams’ aid immediately after the collision, have identified the county executive as the driver.

A family member of Williams who spoke to The Bee on Wednesday said they would ask the department for a copy of the report.

The collision occurred about 8:30 p.m. March 19 in the area of Lonetree Boulevard near the Blue Oaks Town Center shopping area. Police officials said the man, identified as Williams, was “walking in the roadway” when he was struck by the vehicle and later died at a hospital. Police also said the driver involved in the fatal collision cooperated with the investigation.

Leopold at a public meeting this week did not address an accusation that he was the driver in the collision. The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday addressed the allegation made by Williams’ family and activists in a brief statement that did not name Leopold.

“The death of Anthony Williams is a tragedy and the Placer County Board of Supervisors extends sincere condolences to his family and friends,” the board members said in a joint written statement. “As the City of Rocklin investigation is not yet complete, the board cannot confirm or deny any statements or details related to the incident. The board’s thoughts are with all impacted by this tragic accident.”

Leopold has worked as the county executive officer since January 2018. He is responsible for the administration of county business and reports to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Horrillo said previously that the investigation, once complete, would be sent to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Rocklin Police Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the news release said.