Rocklin PD says driver not at fault in crash that killed teen, won’t release report to public

Molly Sullivan, Rosalio Ahumada
·3 min read

The Rocklin Police Department announced the investigation into a fatal pedestrian collision on March 19 that left 18-year-old Anthony Williams dead has been concluded.

The driver in the incident — identified by an advocacy group last week at Placer County CEO Todd Leopold — was determined not to be at fault, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

“After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested,” the department said in the news release Wednesday

Rocklin police said “given this fact” only persons connected to the incident may obtain a copy of the accident report under the vehicle code, barring members of the public from requesting it.

Anthony Williams and Todd Leopold are seen in undated photos. Williams, a student at Inderkum High School, died March 19, 2022, after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin. An advocacy group says Leopold, the CEO of Placer County, was behind the wheel in the incident.
Anthony Williams and Todd Leopold are seen in undated photos. Williams, a student at Inderkum High School, died March 19, 2022, after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin. An advocacy group says Leopold, the CEO of Placer County, was behind the wheel in the incident.

Since the incident, The Sacramento Bee has made multiple attempts to obtain a police report of the collision. When called Wednesday evening to request a copy of the report, Lt. Scott Horrillo referred The Bee to the news release and said it was only available to the parties outlined in the vehicle code, meaning people directly related to the accident..

Rocklin police explicitly cited California Vehicle Code Section 20012 and said: “The accident report, which includes our full investigation, can be released: ‘to any person who may have a proper interest therein, including, but not limited to, the driver or drivers involved, or the guardian or conservator thereof, the parent of a minor driver, the authorized representative of a driver, or to any named person injured therein, the owners of vehicles or property damaged thereby, persons who may incur civil liability, including liability based upon a breach of warranty arising out of the accident, and any attorney who declares under penalty of perjury that he or she represents any of the above persons’.”

This month, members of Williams’ family have tried to obtain copies of the report but were told it was not available because the investigation remained open.

A community advocacy group calling itself “Justice for Anthony” said last week in a news release that they’ve been trying to get more information about the incident that led to Williams’ death, but they had not received any answers from authorities. The group said a Facebook post and a waitress, who was among those who went to Williams’ aid immediately after the collision, have identified the county executive as the driver.

A family member of Williams who spoke to The Bee on Wednesday said they would ask the department for a copy of the report.

The collision occurred about 8:30 p.m. March 19 in the area of Lonetree Boulevard near the Blue Oaks Town Center shopping area. Police officials said the man, identified as Williams, was “walking in the roadway” when he was struck by the vehicle and later died at a hospital. Police also said the driver involved in the fatal collision cooperated with the investigation.

Leopold at a public meeting this week did not address an accusation that he was the driver in the collision. The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday addressed the allegation made by Williams’ family and activists in a brief statement that did not name Leopold.

“The death of Anthony Williams is a tragedy and the Placer County Board of Supervisors extends sincere condolences to his family and friends,” the board members said in a joint written statement. “As the City of Rocklin investigation is not yet complete, the board cannot confirm or deny any statements or details related to the incident. The board’s thoughts are with all impacted by this tragic accident.”

Leopold has worked as the county executive officer since January 2018. He is responsible for the administration of county business and reports to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Horrillo said previously that the investigation, once complete, would be sent to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Rocklin Police Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the news release said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anne Robinson shares own view of trans rights: 'A woman is someone with a vagina'

    The TV presenter discussed female-only spaces, the trans community and how she personally defines a woman.

  • Toronto taxi driver is on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of his passenger

    As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Ines Puleio’s family says the 56-year-old was on her way for radiation treatment and had beaten cancer.

  • UK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had agreed new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries' armed forces should they come under attack. Johnson signed the new declarations, described by Britain as "a step-change in defence and security cooperation", during visits to both Sweden and Finland on Wednesday. "What it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then we will come to each other's assistance, including with military assistance," Johnson said at a news conference in Helsinki.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Jesse Fleming's Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title with win over Man United

    Canada's Jesse Fleming came from the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Manchester United on Sunday and clinch their third-straight FA Women's Super League title. The 24-year-old London, Ont., native came on for Pernille Harder in the 77th minute. Fleming had six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea in the competition, having featured in all but one game. The honour is Fleming's second league title with Chelsea. The 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year winn

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Tony DeAngelo launches his stick toward Brad Marchand to cap feisty Game 4

    The two star-pests went at it throughout Game 4, culminating in DeAngelo's wild stick toss as Marchand potted his 5th point of the day.

  • Raptors need to add shooters in offseason to take next step forward

    Adding a shooter should be at the top of the Raptors' offseason priorities list.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa