After Rocklin bank robbed, police seek help identifying masked suspect from video

The Rocklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robber caught on video surveillance.

The suspect robbed a Banner Bank branch on the 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, police said in a news release, entering the bank at 1:40 p.m. and demanding money from bank employees.

“The suspect is described as a white male adult wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, gloves, blue sweatshirt and blue jeans,” the Police Department said.

The man was seen in surveillance video leaving the bank on foot in an “unknown direction,” police said.

Lt. Scott Horrillo, a spokesman for the Rocklin Police Department, said the suspect left with an amount of money but couldn’t say how much.

“We are still investigating whether he was armed but so far there’s been no mention of a gun,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.