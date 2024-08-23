Rockies visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (47-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (75-53, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 5.97 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (13-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -286, Rockies +232; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

New York has a 34-28 record in home games and a 75-53 record overall. The Yankees have a 57-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 47-81 record overall and an 18-48 record on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 48 home runs, 104 walks and 118 RBI while hitting .334 for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-27 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle is second on the Rockies with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Gil: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hand), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press