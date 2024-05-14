Rockies try to prolong win streak, take on the Padres

Colorado Rockies (13-28, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (22-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (5-2, 2.19 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -286, Rockies +232; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 10-14 at home and 22-22 overall. The Padres have gone 16-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has gone 4-16 in road games and 13-28 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .375 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with a .320 batting average, and has eight doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with five home runs while slugging .458. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-38 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press