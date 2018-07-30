Rockies reliever's new jersey number may contain profane message

Colorado Rockies reliever Seunghwan Oh may have put some thought into his new jersey number. With both his old numbers currently taken by players on the Rockies, Oh opted to wear “18” with his new club. He may have picked that number for a profane reason.

What’s the profane message in Seunghwan Oh’s new number?

What’s so profane about No. 18? Allow Sung Min Kim to explain:

So, it occurred to me that Seung-Hwan Oh is wearing 18 now, which results in a pretty hilarious back of the jersey only for those who understand Korean curse words. pic.twitter.com/GAXMU3nJdp — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) July 29, 2018





For those of you who aren’t familiar with Korean curse words, the way you say “eighteen” in Korean sounds pretty similar to the way you say the mother of all swear words in English. You know the one we’re talking about, right? It’s the one Ralphie says in “A Christmas Story.” In Korean, eighteen and that word sound similar.

Oh was born in South Korea, and spent years pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization before coming to Major League Baseball.

Seunghwan Oh’s new number choice may not be intentionally profane

It’s unclear whether Oh deliberately chose the number for that reason or if it’s just a coincidence. In his previous stops, Oh wore No. 26 and No. 22. Those numbers are currently taken by outfielder David Dahl and catcher Chris Iannetta, so Oh had to choose a different number. He went with 18.

If it was intentional, the back of his jersey comes close to reading, “Oh, [expletive],” which makes for a pretty clever inside joke.

Seunghwan Oh could be a big pickup for the Rockies down the stretch

Oh has put up strong numbers in 2018. He has a 2.63 ERA over 48 innings between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rockies. In his first and only appearance with Colorado thus far, he threw a scoreless inning.

Given Oh’s performance, maybe he picked his number after hearing opposing batters use that phrase every time he’s on the mound.

Seunghwan Oh has a new number now that he’s with the Rockies. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

