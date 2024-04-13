Rockies play the Blue Jays after McMahon's 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (4-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-8, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-2, 2.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, six strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -192, Rockies +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays after Ryan McMahon's four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto is 6-8 overall and 2-2 at home. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .359.

Colorado has gone 2-6 in road games and 4-10 overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .432.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Davis Schneider is 6-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

McMahon has five doubles and two home runs while hitting .415 for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 4-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press