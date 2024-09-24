Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ready for final week of his career

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies’ lineup hung in the clubhouse Tuesday with a familiar name in the leadoff spot: Charlie Blackmon.

The veteran outfielder has batted at or near the top of the order in Colorado for years and will do so as he winds down his All-Star career during the final week of the season. Blackmon announced Monday he will retire following Sunday’s game after 14 seasons, all with the Rockies — a tenure surpassed only by franchise icon and Hall of Fame first baseman Todd Helton.

Blackmon spoke to reporters at Coors Field with his family, most of his current teammates and one former teammate, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, on hand.

“I feel like I’ve never really worked a day in my life, but I do work really hard,” said Blackmon, with his daughter Josie, 3, and son Wyatt, 1, on his lap. “So, it’s going to be very different on the other side. But at the same time, I think it’s the right decision. The game is being played at such a high level, it really demands a certain amount of time, physical ability, health, strength.”

The 38-year-old Blackmon was clean shaven back when he made his major league debut on June 7, 2011. He split time between the minors and Colorado before sticking with the Rockies in 2014, and began to grow his signature bushy beard. That was the start of a six-season stretch in which he hit .306 with 163 home runs and 472 RBIs.

He won the 2017 NL batting title with a .331 average, drove in a major league-record 101 runs from the leadoff spot and helped Colorado reach the postseason in 2017 and 2018.

“For me, the best leadoff hitter I’ve ever gotten a chance to play with,” said Arenado, who played with Blackmon for seven seasons in Colorado before being traded to the Cardinals in 2021. “And one of the smartest players I got to play with, too.”

Blackmon will retire as the franchise leader in triples — he had 67 heading into Tuesday’s game — and second to Helton in hits, doubles, total bases and games played. Blackmon had an injury-plagued 2023 and didn’t know if he would continue, but a strong finish to last season convinced him to play in 2024.

“I was prepared for it last year should things not go my way,” he said. “I broke my hand and was able to come back and play well. It was kind of a blessing, like having the game taken away from me, briefly, and realizing I wasn’t done. I still wanted to play.

“I knew coming back this year was the right decision. I came into this season eyes wide open, knowing this could very well be my last go-round. I knew going into spring training this was probably going to be my last season.”

Blackmon, who entered the final six games hitting .249 with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs, said he wants to be involved with the organization in the future.

“I’ve already had some conversations with some very important people that are going to allow me to be a part of the group,” Blackmon said. “I do still want to very much be part of the Colorado Rockies family, just not (sure) exactly how yet.”

He hasn’t made a decision on his beard.

“My wife Ashley has never seen me without it, so I’m a little concerned how that will be received,” he said. “There will be a time when I have to reveal my naked face.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press