Rockies lefty Freeland appears to injure right shoulder while pinch-running

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder while being used as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Freeland, Colorado's opening day starter, entered with two outs and the game tied a 1-all after Elias Diaz doubled. He went to third on a wild pitch by Jeff Hoffman and then tried to score after another Hoffman pitch got past catcher J.T. Realmuto.

But Realmuto threw to Hoffman covering, who tagged out Freeland. The Rockies pitcher immediately grabbed his right shoulder, which he used to brace himself during the slide, and headed to the clubhouse with a Colorado trainer.

Replays confirmed home-plate umpire D.J. Rayburn's out call on the field.

The Rockies were short-handed with Kris Bryant (back stiffness) and Brendan Rodgers (illness) sidelined.

Freeland is 0-3 with a 13.21 ERA. He is not scheduled to pitch in this three-game series.

