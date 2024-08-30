Rockies host the Orioles to open 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-9, 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -166, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 50-85 overall and 31-35 at home. The Rockies are 32-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 38-28 record on the road and a 77-58 record overall. The Orioles have a 60-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle ranks second on the Rockies with 49 extra base hits (23 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs). Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-42 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 24 doubles, six triples and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 4-6, .182 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press