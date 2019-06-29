Rockies, Dodgers know runs are key at Coors

Denver has never been a pitchers' paradise, but when the Colorado Rockies began using a humidor more than a decade ago, it became tolerable. Baseballs stored in the humidor acted more like ones at sea level and took away some of their liveliness.

Based on the past nine games at Coors Field, it seems like the humidor is on the fritz. Balls have been flying into the seats, and ERAs are increasing exponentially.

The Rockies and their opponents have combined to score 134 runs in the past six games at Coors Field. Colorado's 13-9 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, featuring "only" 22 runs, brought the average for that stretch down to 22.3 runs per game.

That's the backdrop of the Saturday matchup between the Dodgers and the Rockies, the third of a four-game series between the National League West rivals.

The teams have combined to score 42 runs in the first two games of the series. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said this series has a different feel than others at Coors Field, in part due to the 90-degree temperatures at first pitch.

"There's been summer series where it's been in the 40s at night," he told reporters. "It's just different in the sense, it just seemed like the ball was doing more than it typically does. There's talk obviously around baseball, so I don't need to belabor it."

Colorado wasn't complaining after winning Friday night to end a 12-game skid against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (7-1, 3.07 ERA) will face Colorado right-hander Jon Gray (8-5, 3.92) on Saturday, and both pitchers hope to tame the hot bats at least for one night.

"The thing with Colorado, as a starting pitcher the goal is to just pitch better than the other starting pitcher," Roberts said. "If you do that, you give yourself a chance to win."

Kershaw has used that philosophy more than most visiting pitchers. In 21 starts at Coors Field, he is 10-4 with a 4.57 ERA and one shutout. He allowed nine runs in one 2009 start, but overall, he has survived pitching in Denver.

When facing the Rockies in Los Angeles, he is even more effective, going 12-3 with a 1.70 ERA in 19 starts. Kershaw is 22-7 with a 3.16 in his 40 career starts against Colorado.

Gray hasn't been as successful against the Dodgers as Kershaw has been against his team. In 12 career starts, Gray is 3-5 with a 4.98 ERA, but he is a little better against them when pitching at home. In those seven starts, Gray is 2-1 with a 4.14 ERA.

That home stat line took a hit in his April 6 start against Los Angeles, when he allowed five runs on eight hits over six innings. That outing dropped Gray's season record to 0-3, but he has been a much better pitcher since that start, capped by his six shutout innings at San Francisco on Monday.

It was his first career win against the Giants, and he credits his four years of experience for his ability to pitch through adversity.

"I'm seeing opportunities in those situations," Gray said after the Monday game. "Rather than (putting) your back against the ropes or whatever, you just say, 'OK, I'm in a situation. How cool would it be to get out of it or leave (the baserunners) stranded?' It's been a complete switch."

