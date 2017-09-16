Rockies celebrate 2007 World Series team

Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton (17) steps out of the dugout as members of the Rockies' 2007 Word Series team look on during batting practice before the Rockies host the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies are hosting a 10-year reunion of their 2007 NL Championship team.

The Rockies brought back 18 players and three coaches to celebrate the franchise's run to the World Series. Todd Helton, whose No. 17 is the only number retired by the team, headlined the group that won 21 of 22 games in September and October to cap the franchise's lone NL crown. He was among those in attendance for Colorado's game against San Diego on Friday.

The Rockies won 13 of 14 to force a play-in game with San Diego on Oct. 1, 2007. Colorado rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 12th against closer Trevor Hoffman to win. The Rockies then swept Philadelphia and Arizona to reach the World Series, where they were swept by Boston.

Helton played all 17 of his seasons with Colorado before retiring in 2013. He holds several franchise records, including hits (2,519), home runs (369) doubles (592) and RBIs (1,406).

---

