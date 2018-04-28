Rockies P Tyler Anderson cleared after exit because of 'heartbeat issue'

Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson left Friday's game in Miami in the second inning after experiencing lightheadedness and shortness of breath the team attributed to a "heartbeat issue."

He and manager Bud Black said doctors cleared the left-hander after his exit with one out and a runner on base in the second inning of Colorado's eventual 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Per The Denver Post:

Anderson pitched a one-two-three first inning, but appeared to be in discomfort while pitching to Brian Anderson in the second inning. That prompted assistant trainer Scott Gehret and manager Bud Black to come to the mound to check on Anderson. He stayed in the game to face (Justin) Bour, who singled, and then faced Cameron Maybin.

At that point, first baseman Ian Desmond gestured to the Rockies bench and Gehret and Black came back out to the mound. After a brief consultation, Anderson left the game and was replaced by (Antonio) Senzatela.

“Something weird happened and I couldn’t catch my breath,” Anderson said. “But I’m fine. I think it was just a weird, one-time thing.”

Because of the dizziness and shortness of breath he experienced, Anderson was checked out by doctors. He was given a clean bill of health and afterward emphasized that he did not suffer an irregular heartbeat.

"Tyler feels good,'' Black said after the game. "I think the heartbeat issue resolved itself. I just spoke to him. He says he's fine. He was checked out by a couple different doctors over the last couple of hours, and he's fine to the point where he's told me he wants to go in the bullpen tomorrow and help the team. So, how 'bout that?''

Anderson, 28, is 1-0 in six starts with a 4.10 ERA for the Rockies (15-12).