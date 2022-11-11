Rockhurts Hawklets win Missouri Class 2 state championship in boys swimming and diving

Rockhurst and Park Hill South pulled off a one-two punch in the pool Thursday/Friday.

The Hawklets were crowned overall champions and the Panthers state runners-up at the Missouri Class 2 boys swimming and diving state championships.

The MSHSAA event continues/concludes Saturday with Class 1 final heats at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Here are the Class 2 results (race distances in yards):

Team scores:

1. Rockhust, 422; 2. Park Hill South, 268; 3. Kirkwood, 242; 4. Lee’s Summit West, 189; 5. St. Louis University High, 163; 6. Columbia Rock Bridge, 160; 7. Blue Spings South, 107; 8. Liberty, 94; 9. MICDS, 84; 10. Springfield Kickapoo, 80; 11. Marquette, 76; 12. Lee’s Summit, 67; 13. Lindbergh, 50; 14. Staley, 48; 15. Lee’s Summit North, 47; 16. Christian Brothers College, 41; 17. Park Hill, 36; T18. Ozark, 27; T18. Nixa, 27; 20. Liberty North, 23; 21. Blue Springs, 22; 22. Columbia Hickman, 20; 23. Timberland, 13; 24. Francis Howell, 11; 25. Oakville, 4; 26. Eureka, 3.

Championship finals (places 1-8) and KC-area consolation finals (places 9-16) results:

200 medley relay: 1. Rockhurst, 1:33.61; 2. Kirkwood, 1:35.31; 3. Park Hill South, 1:36.21; 4. Lee’s Summit West, 1:36.63; 5. MICDS, 1:38.08; 6. Rock Bridge, 1:38.19; 7. Lee’s Summit, 1:39.93; 8. Lee’s Summit North, 1:40.42; 9. Staley, 1:39.94; 12. Park Hill, 1:42.72; 13. Liberty North, 1:42.92; 15. Liberty, 1:45.40.

200 freestyle: 1. Kurucz, LS West, 1:37.71; 2. Everett, Liberty, 1:38.57; 3. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 1:40.34; 4. Marcus, Kirkwood, 1:41.49; 5. Smith, Rockhurst, 1:42.04; 6. Long, Park Hill South, 1:43.03; 7. Barnes, Rock Bridge, 1:43.83; 8. Lewis, Park Hill South, 1:44.26; 15. Battison, Rockhurst, 1:48.01.

200 individual medley: 1. Suarez, Kirkwood, 1:52.85; 2. B. Francois, Rockhurst, 1:55.73; 3. Baklanov, Rockhurst, 1:55.79; 4. Favazza, Marquette, 1:56:04; 5. Snider, Park Hill South, 1:56.60; 6. Clervi, Rock Bridge, 1:56.67; 7. Reeves, Lee’s Summit, 1:57.23; 8. Briggs, Park Hill South, 1:57.87; 9. Zuber, Liberty North, 1:58.55; 10. Francis-Cummins, Park Hill South, 1:59.06; 11. Stanley, Park Hill, 1:59.43; 12. Murdick, Blue Springs, 2:00.20.

50 freestyle: 1. Duckworth, Park Hill South, 20.52; 2. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 21.28; 3. Rebman, Rockhurst, 21.30; 4. Adkins, LS North, 21.62; 5. Witte, Kickapoo, 21.72; 6. Gilburn, Blue Springs South, 21.92; 7. Suthers, CBC, 21.94; 8. Unger, SLUH, 22.10; 10. Weatherby, LS West, 21.95; 12. Wells, Staley, 22.04; 13. Waller, LS West, 22.18.

One-meter diving (top 16 make finals): 1. Stuckey, Rockhurst, 412.10 points; 2. Smith, Kickapoo, 393.90; 3. Douglas, Rockhurst, 384.35; 4. Davis, Blue Springs, 376.05; 5. Swearngin, Kirkwood, 365.35; 6. Austin, Timberland, 363.85; 7. Hall, Rock Bridge, 361.90; 8. Oesterlei, Lindbergh, 360.10; 9. Orrick, Rockhurst, 353.15; 10. Bertholdi, Nixa, 350.75; 11. Tallon, Kirkwood, 344.30; 12. Swope, LS West, 340.55; 13. Kitowski, Lindbergh, 336.50; 14. Buer, Marquette, 328.40; 15. Kingsley, Hickman, 303.85; 16. Ballinger, Staley, 303.60.

100 butterfly: 1. Ailshire, LS West, 48.28; 2. Suarez, Kirkwood, 48.85; 3. Gilburn, Blue Springs South, 50.81; 4. Briggs, Park Hill South, 50.88; 5. Crim, Rockhurst, 51.03; 6. Smith, Rockhurst, 51.12; 7. Eisenmann, Ozark, 51.42; 8. Becker, CBC, 52.01; T9. Zuber, Liberty North, 53.04; T9. Butler, Lee’s Summit, 53.04; 15. Callaway, Staley, 54.45; 16. Morris, Lee’s Summit, 54.85.

100 freestyle: 1. Everett, Liberty, 44.76; 2. C. Francois, Rockhurst, 45.04; 3. Kurucz, LS West, 45.44; 4. Rebman, Rockhurst, 46.71; 5. Lewis, Park Hill South, 46.80; 6. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 47.23; 7. Schroeder, SLUH, 47.46; 8. Switzer, Rockhurst, 47.50; 14. Waller, LS West, 48.44; 16. Deaver, Liberty, 48.87.

500 freestyle: 1. Marcus, Kirkwood, 4:28.79; 2. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 4:30.07; 3. Long, Park Hill South, 4:32.23; 4. Ruder, Kickapoo, 4:44.61; 5. Schultz, Rock Bridge, 4:45.83; 6. Potter, Kirkwood, 4:47.12; 7. Dunker, SLUH, 4:51.03; 8. Huebner, Kirkwood, 4:59.31; 11. Battison, Rockhurst, 4:51.45; 12. Bessenbacher, Rockhurst, 4:51.77; 13. Hennenfent, Staley, 4:51.84; 16. Butler, Lee’s Summit, 4:55.65.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Rockhurst, 1:25.21; 2. Park Hill South, 1:25.70; 3. Kirkwood, 1:26.68; 4. St. Louis University High, 1:28.01; 5. Liberty, 1:28.18; 6. Blue Springs South, 1:28.71; 7. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:29.14; 8. Lee’s Summit West, 1:29.48; 12. Lee’s Summit North, 1:32.28.

100 backstroke: 1. C. Francois, Rockhurst, 48.37; 2. Ailshire, LS West, 50.17; 3. Crim, Rockhurst, 51.16; 4. B. Francois, Rockhurst, 51.48; 5. Baklanov, Rockhurst, 51.49; 6. Callaway, Staley, 52.40; 7. Hoien, Hickman, 53.30; 8. Stanley, Park Hill, 53.43; 12. Murdick, Blue Springs, 55.82; 13. Tabler, LS West, 56.08; 14. Comstock, Park Hill South, 56.15.

100 breaststroke: 1. Duckworth, Park Hill South, 56.14; 2. Ge, MICDS, 57.58; 3. Snider, Park Hill South, 58.76; 4. Favazza, Marquette, 58.84; 5. Reeves, Lee’s Summit, 58.85; 6. Clervi, Rock Bridge, 58.91; 7. Switzer, Rockhurst, 59.36; 8. Francis-Cummins, Park Hill South, 59.71; 9. Howser, LS West, 59.86; 12. Wells, Staley, 1:00.34; 14. Realina, Park Hill, 1:01.09; 15. Slaymaker, Rockhurst, 1:01.14.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Rockhurst, 3:04.03; 2. Kirkwood, 3:07.71; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 3:07.93; 4. St. Louis University High, 3:12.75; 5. Park Hill South, 3:14.30; 6. Columbia Rock Bridge, 3:15.42; 7. Liberty, 3:16.41; 8. Blue Springs South, 3:19.18; 13. Lee’s Summit, 3:21.57; 14. Park Hill, 3:22.28.