Rockhurst’s King, Staley’s Oots share Missouri Class 5 high school golf championship

Rockhurst’s Will King and Staley’s Bryson Oots tied for the championship in this week’s Missouri Class 5 boys state high school golf tournament.

There was no playoff — the two were declared co-champions. Both shot 3-under two-day scores of 141.

Rockhurst also won the team championship in the Class 5 competition, which took play Monday and Tuesday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

Barstow’s Tyler McNeive tied for second in the Class 2 tournament at Columbia Country Club, shooting a two-day 152.