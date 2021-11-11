Rockhurst celebrates first 100 years of men’s hoops + all-century team this weekend

Rockhurst’s second century of men’s basketball begins this season.

The Hawks’ first century of men’s basketball will be celebrated during home games Saturday and Sunday.

The school selected an all-century team, with an emphasis on the program’s 1964 NAIA national championship team, and will celebrating all weekend.

The Hawks, now in NCAA Division II, play host to Davenport on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Purdue Northwest on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Players to be recognized, and their years at Rockhurst:

Jack McCloskey (1952-56)

Bob Castenada (1956-60)

Ralph Telken (1960-64)

Pat Caldwell (1961-66)

Al Payne (1963-66)

Jim Healey (1965-69)

Carl Cook (1966-70)

Jim Schaefer (1967-71)

Jim Kopp (1969-72)

Mark Teahan (1978-82)

Dennis Luber (1979-83)

Doug Wemhoff (1985-89)

Davin Winkley (1997-2002)

Aaron Hill (2005-10)

Curtis Lewis (2017-21)