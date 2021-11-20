Rockhurst beats John Burroughs 2-1, will play for Missouri Class 4 boys soccer title

Rockhurst moved into Saturday’s Missouri Class 4 state championship game for boys high school soccer on Friday with a 2-1 semifinal victory over John Burroughs at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

Same score in the Blue Springs-Jackson semifinal but a less-favorable outcome for the Kansas City-area side, as the Jaguars fell 2-1 to Jackson.

Rockhurst and Jackson will play for the Missouri championship Saturday at 7 p.m. in Fenton after Blue Springs plays Burroughs for third place at 5.

In the Class 3 semifinals, Van Horn lost 4-1 to Fort Zumwalt South and Ladue Horton Watkins edged Glendale 2-1. Ladue and Fort Zumwalt South will play for the Class 3 title Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Class 2 semifinalists Perryville and Whitfield will meet for the crown at 4 p.m. Saturday after beating Excelsior Springs (4-3) and Harrisonville (5-0), respectively. Excelsior Springs and Harrisonville tangle for third place at 1:30 p.m.

St. Pius X (Festus) and Lutheran St. Charles will play for the Class 1 championship Saturday at 11 a.m.