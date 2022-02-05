Rockhopper stuns The Masked Singer panel with real identity

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor
·2 min read

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams left The Masked Singer panel visibly shocked as she was revealed to be Rockhopper on the ITV show.

Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and guest judge Dame Joan Collins were stunned when the performer removed her mask and was shown to be the US star.

The panel had previously guessed Rockhopper to be Fergie, Jamelia and Nicole Scherzinger.

Ora told her: “You did so good, you confused the hell out of us.”

Williams said: “There were so many clues you guys were missing, I was under my mask cracking up, thinking ‘please don’t guess me, please don’t guess me’.”

Dame Joan, who had guessed Rockhopper was Scherzinger, said: “She was brilliant, gorgeous, you’re so exquisite and chic and stylish.”

Williams replied: “I’ve had a blast to come on here and be singing. It’s been awesome.”

Rockhopper’s unmasking means Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny will go through to the grand final of the ITV show.

Earlier in the semi-final, Aled Jones was revealed as Traffic Cone.

After his identity was revealed, he said: “Can I go back to being classical and choral now?”

Asked why he wanted to take part he said: “It’s so uplifting and when will I ever sing Rick Astley and the Pina Colada song again?”

After he was unmasked, judge Jonathan Ross said: “I’m kicking myself.”

Jones had dazzled the panel with his rendition of Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

After his identity was disclosed, Jones wrote on Twitter: “What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do!

“Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv – come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March.”

The Masked Singer final is on ITV at 7pm on February 12.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Biden’s moonshot be a turning point in the war on cancer?

    The president has pledged to "end cancer as we know it," but experts are divided over whether his new approach can succeed where previous efforts have come up short.

  • ‘The View': Ana Navarro Calls Nancy Pelosi’s Request Athletes Keep Opinions to Themselves at Olympics ‘Un-American’

    "I don’t like this at all," Navarro said of Pelosi's recent remarks

  • Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath next month in civil sex assault case

    Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath next month as part of the civil sex assault case being brought against him, it has been confirmed. "We agreed to voluntarily produce the duke for a deposition on 10 March," a source close to him said. The source said his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has not yet committed to a date or location for her deposition, "despite repeated requests", the PA news agency reported.

  • Revealed: Prince Andrew to be deposed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyers on March 10 in London

    Prince Andrew will be deposed by lawyers for his accuser on March 10 at a “neutral” location in London, The Telegraph understands.

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

    They may not officially begin until the day after, but the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be well underway Thursday with six different events in action, including the kick-off to the Canadian women’s hockey team’s tournament. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 3: Canada’s women’s hockey team begins its quest for gold The Canadian women’s hockey team will open its Olympic tournament, facing off against Switzerland. Canada enters the tournament as the No. 1-

  • Skiers finally discover unknown Beijing Olympic downhill

    BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer clicked into his skis and descended into the unknown. Then promptly missed two gates. With the No. 1 bib in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Games on Thursday, Mayer was the first to test a course that none of the competitors had ever been on before. “It was more inspection today than racing,” said Mayer, who finished his run despite difficulty in finding the right line at the start. Because test events were canceled ove

  • Strong in qualifying, Kauf gets head start at Beijing Games

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Before her qualifying round, moguls skier Jaelin Kauf put on a pair of necklaces — one silver, the other gold — custom-made by her mom. Then, she went out and put herself in the mix for more hardware this weekend. The 25-year-old American got a great start on her Olympic journey, speeding through the bumps to finish third in a qualifying round Thursday, the night before the cauldron is lit in Beijing to mark the official start of these Olympics. She'll be back at it Sun

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Lunar New Year celebrations muted at Olympics venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Lunar New Year celebrations were muted in the Olympics host cities on Tuesday night. Signs in hotel compounds for athletes, media, and visiting officials in Zhangjiakou, China, forbade the use of fireworks or firecrackers. The city 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing is hosting skiing and snowboarding events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. There were also no fireworks or loud parties around the Olympic Village and venues in Beijing, which is the Games' primary host city. That d

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa