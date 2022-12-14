The Rockettes wanted a kickline that looks more like America. Could they do it?

Note: For seven months, the USA Today Network New York followed efforts by the Radio City Rockettes to diversify their world-famous kickline. We traced the path from open-call auditions, two weeks of conservatory training and final auditions to the morning when the new Rockettes were introduced to the media atop Radio City Music Hall's Art Deco marquee. Here's how that journey unfolded.

CHAPTER ONE: THE LINE

The wind whips down early morning West 50th Street from the Hudson River to this corner at Sixth Avenue, where it swirls papers skyward on unseen eddies over a line of young women shivering on the sidewalk. There are hundreds of them, each wearing perfectly applied red lipstick, hair cropped short or swept up in a bun or French twist.

The calendar says it’s the day after Easter, but it feels more like December than April. That suits these women just fine.

They’re holding fast to Christmas dreams.

Before this day is out, 792 dancers will file into Radio City Music Hall, receive an audition bib number and take their best shot to join the world-famous Rockettes, who have been making Christmas spectacular since 1933, one synchronized high-kick at a time.

Dancers wait in line on West 50th Street outside Radio City Music Hall on April 18, 2022, hoping the day's audition brings them one step closer to joining another line: the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular kickline.

At the front of the line waits 20-year-old Natalie Butt from Miami, who grew up the youngest of six daughters in a family of Pakistani heritage. As a toddler, she delighted her family by twisting to the soundtrack from whatever Bollywood movie was on the TV at the time. She’ll wear audition bib No. 1.

Farther back is Sasha Bass-Ulmer, 22, Bib No. 97, from North Carolina by way of Chicago. She’ll return to Radio City next month for a ceremony to get her bachelor’s diploma in politics from New York University. But after that, she wants to come back as a Rockette — and she’s not prepared to take no for an answer.

There’s Britain Feeny, 19, soon to be in Bib No. 194, fresh out of Toledo School for the Arts in Ohio. Her Rockettes dream began when she saw her first Spectacular, wearing a polka-dot skirt and black long-sleeve top with a big row bow around her waist, wrapped like a little present. She hopes to have a story to tell about her Rockettes ride.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes; an outbreak cut short the 2021 season. But the pandemic’s grip is slackening, and the pent-up craving to dance has brought a bumper crop of talent to these auditions.

Young women have turned out by the score, from New Hampshire and Kentucky, Arizona and Texas, even Australia. Only a fraction will make it.

But all of them, whether they realize it or not, are part of something much bigger than a spot in a Christmas show.

Starting today, the Rockettes will spend the next four months guiding young dancers through a competitive audition process and conservatory training, putting in motion plans to encourage and support a broader range of potential Rockettes.

This year, the Rockettes have put a drive for diversity center stage with one essential goal in mind: to make America’s most famous kickline look more like America.

Learning new steps

For the million people who see the Spectacular each season — 180 performances over 46 days, from just before Thanksgiving to just after New Year’s — it’s not the holidays until they see Rockette toy soldiers fall in slow motion, in a musical number identical to when it was introduced on Dec. 21, 1933. They are drawn to the beauty and the precision, 36 dancers moving as one, in a production that has stayed remarkably, comfortingly familiar for nearly a century.

Eleven-year-old Laylah Guach has imagined herself on that very stage.

Ninety-one blocks north of Radio City, Laylah’s eyes light up when she talks about sitting in the top-most mezzanine and seeing the Rockettes doing what she dreams to do: kicking high for cheering crowds.

Laylah Guach, 11, center, a dance student at the Harlem School of the Arts, in ballet class in New York, Oct. 27, 2022. She has seen the Radio City Christmas Spectacular several times and has a deep appreciation for the world of precision dance.

She lives in Yonkers, New York, a sixth-grader at St. Margaret of Cortona School in the Bronx, and has been dancing since age 4. She studies dance four days a week at Harlem School of the Arts, the same school where her mother, Vernell, now an Air Force master sergeant in logistics, learned to dance.

On Saturdays, Laylah takes four classes — ballet, Broadway, African and hip-hop — stretching from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Rockettes have to be strong, flexible, quick learners, and pretty, she says. They do not have to be white.

“A girl who has the same skin color as me looking right at me, because her chin is up high, looking up (into the third mezzanine)?” says Laylah. “It’s some connection, like that could one day be me.”

On a recent Thursday after school, Laylah and nine ballet classmates place their left hands on the barre and cycle through their ballet positions, as Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” plays metronomically. Their right legs swing forward, toes pointed, then out, then forward then out, then back then out, then back then out.

They say it takes 10 years to make a ballet dancer, and this is how that decade is spent, building the muscle memory and technique that builds dancers.

This is how a kickline starts for Christmas Spectaculars Yet to Come.

But for generations, the kickline was off-limits to dancers who looked like Laylah. Like the country and the city in which they find themselves, the Radio City Rockettes have a problematic history when it comes to race.

The Rockettes began in 1925, and the group’s founder, Russell Markert, wouldn’t permit his white dancers to get suntans because audiences might think they were Black. As late as the early 1980s, director Violet Holmes said having “one or two Black girls in the line would definitely distract.”

It took 63 years for the Rockettes’ Jackie Robinson moment, when Jennifer Jones became the first Black Rockette. Even that milestone was problematic. Hired to dance at halftime of Super Bowl XXII in January 1988, her arrival was met by an episode that, 34 years later, still reduces her to tears, when a Rockettes official dismissed her achievement.

You're old news, nobody cares about you, your story or anything about you. You're just lucky to be here.

Danelle Morgan, center, a Rockettes dance captain and assistant choreographer from Highland Park, New Jersey, demonstrates a combination at auditions. Morgan, one of just seven Black Rockettes in the 2021 Christmas Spectacular cast of 84, has become a face of the world-famous precision dance company and has a seat at the audition table, helping to choose the 2022 Rockettes.

The Rockettes have made strides to diversify in the decades since, but work remains.

America is 36% Black, Latino and Asian-American Pacific Islander, according to the 2020 Census. Last year’s Radio City Christmas Spectacular had just 13% representation of those groups. Of the 84 Rockettes last year, 11 were dancers of color: seven Black Rockettes, two Asian-American Pacific Islander Rockettes and two Hispanic Rockettes.

(The Rockettes don't ask their dancers to share their racial and cultural backgrounds. In fact, it wasn't until this fall that officials learned that a returning Rockette identifies as Latina.)

Closing the diversity gap, says producer-dancer-teacher Maud Arnold of Syncopated Ladies, a Rockettes partner in building diversity, is essential.

“If the Rockettes were not doing everything that they're doing to diversify, they would eventually fade out,” Arnold says. “The reality is that, these days, you will get left behind if you do not step up to the time and recognize the beauty in diversity and the beauty in women of color.”

Jessica Tuttle is senior vice president of productions at MSG Entertainment, overseeing all creative and financial decisions for the Spectacular and the Rockettes brand. She has no intention of seeing the Rockettes fade out.

“This is a process. This is a long-term commitment. This is not us checking the box or just doing something for the sake of doing it,” she says. “The goal is that every dancer in the country and around the world sees themselves represented on the stage at Radio City Music Hall. It is being intentional and deliberate in taking the steps to get there.”

The Rockettes and their partners recognize that a dance with diversity begins like any dance: with a plan. And a first step.

Casting a wider net

In March, the Rockettes unveiled changes they hoped would diversify their line, announcing plans without knowing if their effort would succeed.

The Rockettes have partnered with the famed Ailey School since 2001 to recruit dancers of color, but this move reflects new scope, new urgency. The Rockettes are doing things they’ve never done to roll out a welcome mat for all.

They have expanded workshops at historically Black colleges and universities, deepened partnerships with Ailey, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Harlem School of the Arts, and connected with the International Association of Blacks in Dance and Syncopated Ladies, an L.A.-based female tap-dance troupe.

Rockettes parent Madison Square Garden Entertainment has reimagined its tuition-based Rockette Summer Intensives. Instead of money coming in — the Intensives cost $1,500 per dancer, who came by the scores — it’s going out, in week-long, all-expenses-paid summer conservatories. It’s an investment in the Rockettes’ future designed to remove financial hurdles and level the playing field.

Rockette Jackie Aitken teaches the “Rag Dolls” choreography at July’s Rockettes Conservatory, one of two weeklong, all-expenses-paid training programs unveiled this year in an effort to increase the diversity of the world-famous kickline.

Maud Arnold, of the L.A.-based Syncopated Ladies female tap-dance troupe, teaches a tap class at Rockettes Conservatory in July. The class was fast, fun and exhausting for the dancers, some of whom were dancing in $300 tap shoes the Rockettes provided.

The height requirement now permits dancers who are 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10½ — with the lower limit an inch below last year's. (While the casual fan might think all Rockettes are the same height, the line is tallest in the center and shorter at both ends.)

The Rockettes are not alone in embracing diversity. Efforts to achieve equity have touched seemingly every sphere of American life, including government, education, faith, athletics and the workplace, taking on added significance in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police. A tectonic shift has taken place, pushing American society to welcome, foster and amplify long-marginalized voices by prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Broadway saw a wide array of plays by Black playwrights last year. This fall, the towering role of the broken Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” is played by Wendell Pierce, a Black man, in a performance that has audiences experiencing Arthur Miller’s tragedy in a whole new way.

In September, Misty Copeland, the first Black woman to be principal dancer at American Ballet Theater, unveiled her Be Bold project, a free program at Boys & Girls Clubs in New York City for dancers underrepresented in ballet, particularly Black and Latino children age 8 to 10.

Learning “Rag Dolls” during the July Rockettes Conservatory. The dancers learn intricate choreography in no time.

The Rockettes, too, are learning a new routine, and these April open-call auditions — both for spots in the final Spectacular line and for places in the conservatory a few months from now — are the first step.

Will this year’s line be more diverse than previous years? And if it isn’t, what will that say about their efforts, or similar efforts unfolding across the pillars of 21st century American society?

The answers begin to unfold on an April early morning on West 50th Street in New York City, with a shivering line of dancers carrying Christmastime dreams.

CHAPTER TWO: THE AUDITIONS

The weather is cold outside on the first day of open-call auditions, but inside the vast Grand Foyer of Radio City Music Hall, the mood is warm and welcoming.

Dancers find carpeted corners to stretch and shake out their nerves alongside counters where popcorn and drinks are sold at performances. Then they snake their way down to the dimly lit Grand Lounge, where they’ll learn a 20-second dance combination set to a jazzy rendition of “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” a song written the year Radio City opened in 1932.

Rockettes Jackie Aitken and Katelyn Gaffney teach the combination from a small raised stage; mirrored columns provide another angle to check a dancer’s form.

“Make a crescent shape,” the Rockette hopefuls are told on Day 3 of the open-call audition. And they do, mid-leap.

Aitken: “Shoulders square, eye-highs on the left diagonal.”

Gaffney: “We are fun down here. No stress.”

The dancers laugh, but stress is a given.

Combination learned, they gather their bags and coats and follow the labyrinth path to the elevators. They arrive on the seventh floor, with two more flights to climb before they reach a small rehearsal room.

They stretch again, fret over the combination, check their makeup in the wall of mirrors one last time before making their way to the Large Rehearsal Hall.

For generations, the floor of this fluorescent-lit room has been springing under Rockette flats, taps and heels. It is too small to hold the full 36-woman Rockette kickline, but it’s just right for auditions.

Dancers file in, 60 at a time, to face director and choreographer Julie Branam, associate choreographers Hannah Sides and Dylan Pearce, and assistant choreographer Danelle Morgan.

Branam, an Iowan who came to the Rockettes the same year as the barrier-breaking Jennifer Jones, is the first Rockette to rise through the ranks to direct and choreograph the Spectacular. She knows what she’s looking for: dancers with strong technique who can dance, think and follow directions. Dancers who sparkle.

The faces behind the audition table change, from the April open call to the final auditions in August. At the final auditions, from left: Production Stage Manager Nancy Pittelman; Associate Choreographer Sam Wilhelm; Director and Choreographer Julie Branam; Associate Choreographer Hannah Sides; and Assistant Choreographer Danelle Morgan.

“We’re going to hold our applause, even though inside we’re rooting for everyone,” Branam says after welcoming this group. But applause is in their dance DNA at this point, and they can’t help it. They applaud each other.

“Everybody take a deep breath!” Branam says.

While they wait to be called, five at a time, to their own X taped on the floor, they practice the routine without moving their feet. It’s called marking, and it’s fascinating to watch: They move their hands to mimic the movements they’ll make with their feet, to internalize the dance.

When called, they’ll have 20 seconds to catch the eye of Branam and her team. Twenty seconds to stand out by fitting in. They are accompanied by a pianist and a drummer who are Rockette precise.

The right side of the room empties, five dancers at a time. Sometimes, there’s a pause after those 20 seconds and the panelists confer before calling the next five. Branam’s eyes — her husband calls them her “darting eyes” — are everywhere, noticing everything.

“I want to make sure that I give everybody a fair shot, which is always my goal,” she’ll say later. “I want to be as fair to the last group as I was to the first group.”

In that first group is Natalie Butt, in Bib No. 1.

She hears her name and the butterflies begin to flutter in her stomach. She finds her X, gets set up in her bubble — there is just me, here, dancing, she thinks — and puts a giant smile on her face. She reminds herself that the steps don’t have to be perfect.

What they really want to see is your joy for dance. Show them that.

Sasha Bass-Ulmer, who grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and attended a performing-arts high school in Chicago, is here because the Rockettes held two workshops at The Ailey School, where she’s a scholarship student, and she figured she’d give it a shot.

She notices two things. There are camera crews in the room, which is daunting. The other thing? She looks around and wonders: Where are all the other Black girls?

The Large Rehearsal Hall today is dominated by white dancers. It always is. But Branam emphasizes that the Rockettes’ extraordinary outreach efforts are sowing seeds for the future: “It's always a bigger variance that I wish it were, but I'm hoping that we are going to open up the world to have more.”

Now, the news: Fifteen women hear their names read, letting them know they’ve made the first cut. The other 45 are thanked and dismissed.

Natalie’s name is called. She’ll be back tomorrow for another round of auditions.

Sasha’s name is not. But she’s not giving up that easily.

Which 84? A fluid situation

Radio City Music Hall is a cavernous, 6,000-seat Art Deco palace. Built in 1932, it is a year older than the Christmas Spectacular. Nothing is incidental here. Even the grill grates over the emergency firehoses have Art Deco flair. The typography in the elevator is Art Deco. The friezes over the stage door are Art Deco. Everything is on message.

The same can be said for the Rockettes’ newest painstaking move: diversifying the kickline.

Gary Memi, who oversees talent development, has been forming Rockettes relationships with companies across the country, putting the troupe on their radar as a path for their dancers of color. Memi’s goal is to see that those who audition to fill spots on the line come from more typically untapped areas.

At auditions, dancers are taught about the shape of the “V” they should make, how the fingers should be pointed, which way the palms should face and all-important "arm paths," the paths the arms travel in the air. Since the Rockettes dance in such close proximity, arm paths are vitally important in Rockette choreography.

Being a Rockette is a good gig, director-choreographer Branam says. The short but intense season leaves room in the rest of the year for dancing in a modern-dance company, modeling, teaching, or Broadway, with benefits.

“You finish the contract, you have year-round health insurance,” she says. “There's a 401(k) plan, there's a dance and voice reimbursement.”

While the work is solid for her dancers, the situation for Branam is unceasingly fluid. As director, she has the final say on who becomes a Rockette, an annual puzzle she has been working out since 2014. Some years, there might be only four spots open after returning Rockettes claim their spots.

“I do know I need 84, but I don't know who those 84 people will be yet,” she says, repeatedly. That doesn’t change, even after the line is set in August.

“Life happens, right? People get pregnant, they get other jobs, they decide not to come back, things change in life,” she says. “We've had people that have joined us during the rehearsal process that have come in that late. It's never over.”

At the audition table, Branam knows what to look for.

“I'm always looking to see if they have done the details, because for the Rockettes, the details are so important,” she says. “Did they put their eyes in the right place, is their chin in the right place, is their hand in the right place? All of those things come into play. And then I say, ‘Did they finish that double pirouette and do a good job?’”

One detail is non-negotiable, she says: Only the best dancers become Rockettes.

Day 2: Arm paths

The 792 numbered bibs have been replaced by 75 nametags held in place by safety pins.

To those deciding her fate, No. 1 is now Natalie.

She and the other dancers — some she met the day before, some she knows from two years of dance classes in the city — learn a new combination from Sides and Pearce. The mood is light, expectant, but things are getting Rockette precise.

“We must focus on the shapes the arms are making and the paths the arm takes to make them,” Sides says.

Director and Choreographer Julie Branam, center left, and Rockettes Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer Danelle Morgan, center right, watch dancers on the second day of auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 19, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

Dancers return for the second day of auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 19, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

“Arm paths” are very Rockette. With dancers moving so close to one another, airspace is at a premium, and accounting for that space is vital. Dance steps are just the start of a process that is interpolated onto a grid of lines, spaces and numbers. They are getting a glimpse of three-dimensional-chess choreography.

After they perform, the dancers look into the mirror to watch those who follow, like watching the Jumbotron at a game instead of the game on the field. One dancer misses a step and gets out of sync. She stands to the side, shakes her head, eyes downcast.

A cut is made. Now, a tap routine begins.

Step, ball, change, ball, change … Now, a whole phrase.

The dancers show signs of fatigue. One begins a question, then stops.

“Sorry, my brain went away,” she says. She pauses. “Can we do it from the top again?”

“Of course. My brain goes away sometimes, too,” Sides replies. “From the top …”

Auditioning for the Rockettes means bringing a change of shoes. A dancer puts on her tap shoes on the second day of open-call auditions.

Finally, it’s time to execute the Rockettes’ trademark move. The dancers learn the kicks should be eye-high, no higher, to maintain the optical illusion that all the dancers are the same height. They learn to suspend their arms behind their neighbors’ backs, not to touch each other, though it looks that way from the audience. The kick should come from the hamstring, not the hip, to reduce strain and fatigue.

Branam adds one more tip: “I would really advise a smile.”

They perform a dozen eye-high kicks in a dozen seconds. Then the day’s final cut is made.

Natalie has survived Day 2 and will be back tomorrow.

On the first day of auditions, she arrived at 7:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. call, so early that she had time to hit Starbucks and still be first in line. “Then people just started feeding in, hundreds of girls. I was like, ‘This is happening.’”

She is 20 and has been studying dance for 16 of those years, beginning when her mother saw toddler Natalie dancing along to Bollywood movies and put her in a tap class. Ballet and jazz classes followed, along with a nod to her father’s Pakistani heritage, belly dancing. Little Natalie liked that the hip scarf she wore made noise when she danced.

Natalie Butt, 20, of Miami, Florida, auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular, a dream she has held since she first saw the Spectacular at age 10. The sixth daughter of a Pakistani father, she learned to dance by twisting to Bollywood soundtracks and went on to take belly-dancing lessons.

Belly dancing has more similarities to Rockettes dancing than one might think, she says: Both involve isolating parts of the body and moving them while keeping others still.

Seeing the Spectacular at 10, “I was like, ‘I need to be up on that stage.' I fell in love with precision dance,” she says. She attended downtown Miami’s small and diverse New World School of the Arts high school and is now at Ailey at Fordham University, a BFA program.

“Being a part of the line as a diverse person would be such an honor because we haven't seen much of that in the past,” she says, adding excitedly: “Christmas is my favorite holiday, so it was like a no-brainer. You get to dance, you get to be at Radio City performing. It's a Christmas show. It's full of joy. I mean, there's nothing more you could ask for.”

Natalie and the others who survived Day 2 now turn to Day 3. But those who were sent home still have a glimmer of hope, too. Branam reminds them as they pack up their things:“Ladies who are leaving, you are still in contention for the conservatory.”

Day 3: Combination after combination

As they teach combination after combination, Sides and Morgan, the dance captains, make constant tweaks to the dancers’ poses and positions, offering advice and visualizations.

Think of sun hitting your chest.

Move your arm as if you’re pushing down through a viscous liquid.

This should feel like I’m getting pulled in the opposite direction.

This is Rockette choreography, so it should have that attack behind it.

Branam weighs in now and then, to lighten the mood.

Everyone still breathing?

The dancers laugh.

'Danelle, comma, the Rockette'

Danelle Morgan is, literally, the face of the Rockettes, in ads and all over Rockettes social media. When Spectacular tickets go on sale in July, the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie will interview Danelle, a Black woman who grew up in Highland Park, New Jersey, and is in her 17th year as a Rockette.

This year, for the first time, she has a seat at the audition table beside Branam.

“I sort of lost that I'm just Danelle Morgan,” she says. “I'm Danelle, the Rockette. That's my title now: ‘Danelle, comma, the Rockette.’ It becomes a part of your identity.”

Danelle Morgan is in her 17th year as a Radio City Rockette.

Morgan was among a few diverse faces in her childhood classes. Later, at the urging of her mentor, she went to The Ailey School and was “surrounded by dancers who looked like me.” When she attended a Rockettes workshop at Ailey, it felt like a hidden door opening. Once inside, her idea of what it meant to be a Rockette changed.

"When you look at what the Rockettes do on stage, yes, our goal is to have 36 women dancing as one," she says. "But I think that the most important word is 'dancing.' It isn't just 36 women being robots. It's 36 women moving in the same way with passion, 36 women truly feeling and moving from their heart as a whole."

It took her three tries to get hired. In 2005, she became a Rockette in the Chicago company of the Spectacular, finding herself “back to being, like, one of two women of color in the cast.”

“My thought, in that moment, was: ‘Oh, when you’re supposed to look like everybody, I, innately, look different?’”

She convinced herself that she had to raise her game, work harder, focus. She and fellow dance captain Sides teach the show to the 82 other Rockettes.

Rockette dance captains Danelle Morgan and Hannah Sides put the dancers through their paces on the final day of open-call auditions on April 20, 2022.

She knows what her being at the table means to auditioning dancers of color — proof of the possible — and what being seen on TV, and in the Spectacular, represents.

“I know that there’s like a tiny Danelle somewhere who taps into the Rockettes a bit more because she sees somebody who looks like her,” she says.

Now, Branam’s eye continues to dart, finding something to like in that dancer, a good snap of the head on that one over there. Nothing, it seems, escapes her notice, even in those she has already sent home.

“There are a lot of people — even though they didn't make it maybe to the end — it doesn't mean that I don't have my eye on them to come train with us and to see what they can do and maybe see if we're a good fit together,” Branam says.

That’s what the July and August conservatories are for, to deepen the Rockettes' bench.

“I think I have a list of maybe 48 people on that list so far,” Branam says.

At the end of the auditions, Branam thanks the dancers, and tells them that conservatory invitations will go out by the end of May. For now, she says: “You should go have a lovely lunch of your choice. I think you earned it.”

The dancers applaud.

‘You dance like a Rockette’

Three days after she is cut, Sasha Bass-Ulmer is back at Radio City. There’s an ensemble audition for spots in the Spectacular, but not as Rockettes. She’s heard it can be a foot in the door. She’ll try that.

Sasha does what she always does before she dances: She gives herself a pep talk.

“I feel like I'm always saying: 'OK, take a deep breath, you got this,' just trying to encourage myself. And just reminding myself: ‘You know the combination. Take a deep breath. It's fine.’”

Sasha Bass-Ulmer, 22, from Chicago, Illinois stretches before a ballet class with an instructor from Dance Theater of Harlem at the invite-only Rockettes conservatory, July 19, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The conservatory is a week-long intensive training program at no cost to participants. The dancers learn techniques and choreography from diversity partners and Rockettes.

Dancing frees her mind, wipes away everyday thoughts. When she’s improvising a dance, she circles the dance floor effortlessly to music she hears in her head. She arches. Her long and lean body turns, bending in fluid motions that demonstrate her nearly two decades of training.

Sasha was 2 or 3 when she started dancing in Fayetteville, North Carolina, years before she and her mother, Mitzi, moved to Chicago in 2010. She earned a scholarship to Chicago Academy for the Arts, where she danced as part of her school day, after school and most of Saturdays. Now, she’s at NYU studying politics and psychology, but she starts her day at Ailey.

Her subway ride downtown from Ailey to NYU takes her under New York’s Theater District, where Black representation is on the rise.

Sasha Bass-Ulmer, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular on day two of invited auditions, Aug. 9, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“You feel it and everyone's saying it, but I'm not seeing it,” she said. “I can't even myself afford to go see a Broadway show, even though, maybe someone Black wrote the play or the show. I'm glad that they're putting people in that space, but at a certain point, you have to make it available to people who would want to do it. That's what has been, like, disappointing in that world.

“$130 for a good seat?” she sighs. “I can't even wrap my mind around it."

Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular at www.rockettes.com start at $49 and vary widely, depending upon the performance, with VIP packages sending the price tag past $600. The season runs from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2.

She knows she chose an expensive path, one that has largely been a white domain. She also knows that the Rockettes are part of the change.

“I continue to have hope, just because I have to hope to push on and continue to go on auditions,” she says. “But I would say I'm feeling a lot more hopeful that they're taking a step in the right direction. This is proof that they're trying to do something instead of just saying it and never doing it.”

At the ensemble audition, Sasha catches Branam’s eye. The director asks her to stay behind after the others leave.

“Why didn’t you audition for the Rockettes?” Branam asks. “You dance like a Rockette.”

“I did. I got cut,” she answers. “I’m a slow learner.”

Branam sends Sasha off to learn a piece of Rockettes choreography. She dances; Branam thanks her.

Weeks later, Sasha gets her foot in the door: She’s invited to the July conservatory.

CHAPTER THREE: THE CONSERVATORY

Natalie Butt and her friends meet outside the Radio City stage door on 51st Street for yet another pinch-me moment: They are here by invitation, chosen for their dance ability and potential, about to study with the Rockettes for a full week. This is Rockettes Conservatory, not an audition. No one will be sent home.

Their days will start with classes taught by Rockette diversity partners Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ailey, and Syncopated Ladies; afternoons are for Rockette choreography. This week is about learning to speak Rockette, a language and style of dance all its own. Natalie feels accomplished, and nervous. Her butterflies have come along, too.

Director Branam says the Rockettes precision world can be jarring, even to good jazz dancers and technicians. This is a week to teach, and to learn.

“Then,” Branam says, “we're going to make magic.”

Outreach to conservatory

The Rockettes outreach looks like a lot of things. Workshops, master classes, and conversations.

It also looks like Rhapsody Stiggers, the third of four daughters to former Minneapolis-St. Paul bus driver David Stiggers and his wife, Kelly.

Rhapsody studies at Boston Conservatory, which is where she was when director Branam tuned into a pandemic-prompted livestream of auditions for the International Association of Blacks in Dance, a diversity partner. Rhapsody was stunned when, weeks later and out of the blue, she was invited to the Rockettes Conservatory.

Rhapsody Stiggers, 20, of St. Paul, Minn., takes a Rockettes choreography class in new $250 LaDuca tap shoes the Rockettes purchased for her. Her dance career began with her mother’s sacrifice: Kelly Stiggers arranged to clean the Minnesota Dance Theater studios in exchange for her daughter’s dance lessons.

“When I think of the Rockettes, I really think of an all-white line, so I was extremely surprised,” she says. “I didn't realize how active they were in trying to diversify their company.”

The Rockettes flew her to New York from Tallahassee, where was doing a residency at Florida State University. And they’ll fly her home to Minnesota when the conservatory is over. In her suitcase will be a brand-new pair of LaDuca tap shoes, courtesy of the Rockettes, which cost $250 to $300.

“If this program wasn't free, I definitely wouldn't be here,” Rhapsody says.

“When I started dancing, we couldn't afford dance classes at Minnesota Dance Theater,” she says. “My mom offered to clean the studios and the bathrooms and everything so that I could have lessons.”

Rhapsody would earn a scholarship when she moved on to TU Dance Center in St. Paul, which was where she would first dance among other dancers of color.

“Everything is extremely expensive,” she says. “It can be a huge barrier to people who don't have access to it.”

Consider, she says, the basic costs of ballet:

Ballet slippers, $30 to $40. “I've had my current flat shoes for about nine months and they're still in pretty good shape. I don't plan on getting new ones for a few more months.”

Pointe shoes, $80 to $90. “They are the biggest expense and the most frequent expense because they only last for three to four weeks.”

Leotards, $50 to $100. “Leotards can last. The one I'm wearing right now, I've had since I was like 11.”

Tights, $18 or $20. “You're going to go through a lot of tights, and in a short amount of time.”

Dance partners (in diversity)

Since ballet is foundational, the conservatory day begins at the barre, with Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Danielle Thomas.

There are too many dancers, 29, for them all to fit on the barre along the mirrored wall. Portable, free-standing barres are pressed into service.

Thomas circles the room, adjusting posture, poses and positions that these dancers have executed thousands of times. When she notices a dancer’s shoulders are too forward during her plié, not a smooth half-circle, Thomas corrects the position.

Danielle Thomas, an instructor from Dance Theatre of Harlem teaches a ballet class at Rockettes conservatory in July 2022. Growing up, Thomas felt the Rockettes world was out of reach to dancers of color. “We always knew we wanted to, but there was something that always stopped that dream, because we knew ‘There's no one else that looks like me, so maybe I don't have that chance,’” she says.

Looking on, director Branam smiles.

“That is exactly right,” she says. “When it comes to our kickline, the shoulders need to be back to link up with the next dancer. That has a direct bearing on Rockettes choreography.”

Thomas, who has been at Dance Theatre of Harlem for 33 years, remembers admiring dancer Lisa-Marie Lewis, who left to become a Rockette from 2000 to 2010.

“I looked at her as a Rockette and I said, 'OK, (she has) brown skin. I can do that. Someone that looks like me.' Or even thinking about another young minority, aspiring dancer, they see that on stage and then they think, 'Wow, I can do that.' What aspiring dancer doesn’t aspire to be a Rockette?”

She says this is the moment to instill dreams too long deferred.

“We always knew we wanted to, but there was something that always stopped that dream, because we knew ‘There's no one else that looks like me, so maybe I don't have that chance,’” she says. “But now more than ever, so many more people, companies are just opening that door. They're realizing it and allowing us the opportunity to not only get to the door, but to feel like we have a chance to be seen.”

Sasha Bass-Ulmer stretches before a ballet class at July’s Rockettes Conservatory. As ballet is foundational, each day of Conservatory begins at the ballet barre.

Danielle Thomas, an instructor from Dance Theater of Harlem teaches a ballet class at the invite-only Rockettes conservatory, July 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The conservatory is a week-long intensive training program at no cost to participants. The dancers learn techniques and choreography from diversity partners and Rockettes.

Lakey Evans-Peña, who has been teaching at The Ailey School for decades, is part drill sergeant, part life coach as she walks the dancers through a different precision dance technique, created by Lester Horton and bearing his name. Horton is the foundation for work at Ailey, and its specificity of movement dovetails with Rockettes choreography, she says.

After class, Evans-Peña talks about the power of the Rockettes example.

“The Rockettes and their Christmas Spectacular are representative of so much, in part of the dance field and the community, so audiences coming from all over to be able to see themselves on stage matters,” she says. “Representation matters, the balance of it matters.”

The Rockettes can’t snap their fingers and make diversity happen, she says.

“You have to start where you are. I think that the Rockettes are making strides, definitive strides to creating these partnerships. And it may take a while. When some of these dancers go home and talk to their friends, talk to their studio owners, talk to their dance leaders, it may grow in ways that we're not even aware of.”

Instructor Lakey Evans-Peña from The Ailey School encourages dancers at the July Rockettes Conservatory to put into practice the Horton techniques and poses they have learned.

The dance world is changing, with streaming services able to beam performances into living rooms. The pandemic blew down barriers in ways no one could have predicted. The landscape has shifted.

Melanie Person, co-director of The Ailey School, sees progress in the commitment.

“Of course, we want things to happen faster, but we do have to understand it's a process,” Person says. “It will not change overnight. We are working with them in a process and it will take time. But I believe eventually we will see the fruits of everyone's labor.”

Maud Arnold starts her class with a declaration.

“I’m from Syncopated Ladies. We’ve basically brought tap to the now from a woman’s narrative, which has never been done, particularly from a Black woman’s narrative. My sister and I produce everything. We are the bosses. We ask for no one’s approval. We do things the way we want, how we want, when we want.”

The dancers applaud. Soon, Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” fills the room.

Maud Arnold from the Syncopated Ladies teaches a tap class at the invite-only Rockettes conservatory, July 19, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The conservatory is a week-long intensive training program at no cost to participants. The dancers learn techniques and choreography from diversity partners and Rockettes.

The sound of 29 dancers and one teacher tap dancing can resemble a jackhammer worksite, rain pounding on a tin roof or an army marching into a village.

The longer the dance combination goes, the more Sasha smiles. It could be fatigue. It could be a way of convincing the dance that it won’t get the better of her, as if to say: “You’ve got this.” Rhapsody’s feet will ache after breaking in those new LaDucas.

Soon, Arnold has the dancers doing increasingly intricate steps to cross from one end of the hall to the other. Then she wants to see the dancers groove.

“I don’t want to see a TikTok groove,” she says, mimicking small moves that might fit on a smartphone screen. “I want to see grooooves.”

The dancers laugh as they freestyle in extremely unprecise but inventive ways.

The Rockettes’ recognizability creates a need to remake its image, Arnold says.

“You can go anywhere in the world and start doing a kickline and they're like (in French accent), 'Oooh, Le Rockettes!’ In the past, the Rockettes, when you think about it, it’s all white women. And that is not only unfair to Black women, it's unfair to the truth of what the United States is and what the dance community looks like. It doesn't look like that.”

Arnold says access is everything to bring diversity to dance.

“You can't just say, 'We're going to diversify,' and then you don't create the programming to make it happen. Because dance is a rich person's sport. The fact that the Rockettes are leveling the playing field by giving opportunities to people who can't afford it is super major.”

Setting the stage

One conservatory afternoon, the dancers learn a classic Rockettes number, “Rag Dolls,” in which, wearing white gloves, they tap dance with an oversized toy block. Branam lingers.

“I remember learning this, many, many years ago,” she says. “It’s tough to master. There’s a big thud coming.”

The thud — which Branam expects, with blocks spinning out of control in unsteady, gloved hands — doesn’t arrive. All 29 dancers master spinning the block while tap dancing around it.

“These girls,” she says, “are very good.”

The women also learn the kickline from “New York at Christmas.”

In performance during the Spectacular, it’s the number that finds the Rockettes wearing their sparkly red and green dresses, with a Times Square backdrop and fireworks.

For Natalie, the iconic kicks, the music, the feeling of performing so seamlessly with the others overwhelms her.

“I got a little teary-eyed,” she says. “It just felt surreal to be in Radio City doing a kickline from the show that the Rockettes do, with just incredible women next to me. It just felt like an honor. And I got a little emotional because it's just what I want to do.”

Sasha attends the July and August conservatories, and it changes her. She has an air of confidence, of belonging. Her shoulders are relaxed. She smiles more. She wants to see how far she can take this.

“I feel like every day, I want it more,” she says.

The August conservatory ends Friday, Aug. 5. The final auditions are on Monday. Sasha will be there. So will Natalie — her second professional audition.

Rhapsody will not be there. She enjoyed the conservatory, learned plenty, and “the Rockettes are in my plans at some point, but I don’t think any time in the super near future,” she says.

CHAPTER FOUR: THE FINAL AUDITIONS

On the day the Rockettes get down to casting their Christmas Spectacular, the temperature barrels past 90 degrees. There’s a heat advisory for the metro area; even the breeze is hot. And the air conditioning hasn’t kicked in on the 9th floor of Radio City.

Heat aside, nothing about the Large Rehearsal Hall has changed. Except the stakes.

Natalie keeps up a newfound tradition, meeting her friends, fellow conservatory dancers Britain Feeny and Brooklyn Bronson, outside the Radio City stage door.

From left: Associate Choreographer Dylan Pearce, Rockettes Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer Danelle Morgan and Rockettes Dance Captain and Associate Choreographer Hannah Sides go over candidates on the final day of open call auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

They’re early, their "red lip" already applied. They warm up in the Small Rehearsal Hall, sit on the floor, try but fail to shake their nerves. Across the room, Sasha is wearing a lavender leotard she bought the day before.

Once in the Large Rehearsal Hall, they join a group of about 80 women, including dancers who have been Rockettes before and who want to be Rockettes again. There is also one man in the mix: Broadway dancer Kolton Krouse. (While the Rockettes have made strides in diversity, there has never been a male Rockette.)

Branam welcomes them all.

“I encourage you to use your eyes, your ears and the mirror,” she says. “And to dance with confidence.”

They review a combination in three groups. The dancers fill the hallway and are brought in, three by three, to find their X and perform the combination.

Dancers return for the final day of open call auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

Dancers return for the final day of open call auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

There’s a cut. There are now two groups.

Another hour, another combination. It might be the heat in the room or just the stakes, but Branam offers a note with an edge to it.

“Could we look like we enjoy what we’re doing?” she says. “It is, after all, a Christmas show.”

When the dancers perform with improved spirits, she says: “Merry Christmas!” She gathers the 50 remaining hopefuls into a semicircle.

“This only gets harder as the day goes on,” she warns.

Another cut; nine more dancers gone. Natalie and Sasha remain, Kolton Krouse is gone.

Rockettes Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer Danelle Morgan, left, Rockettes Dance Captain and Associate Choreographer Hannah Sides and Director and Choreographer Julie Branam watch dancers on the final day of open call auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

Today, Britain Feeny, Natalie’s new friend from Ohio who came to the Rockettes' auditions in search of a story to tell, gets one.

Her name wasn’t read aloud, which meant she’d been cut. Disappointed, she was nearing the subway when she got a call from the Large Rehearsal Hall. Her headshot had gotten stuck to another; they hadn’t meant to cut her. Could she come back?

She was there in time for the next combination.

Hannah Sides teaches a tap combination, more complex than they’ve seen to this point. The day’s final cut sends three more dancers home.

Callbacks

What started in April with 792 dancers has boiled down to 38 for the final callbacks. By day's end, Branam will have seen all she needs to see to make the call and settle on her 84 Rockettes for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular.

It is entirely her call.

They review two combinations — the “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” number from the April audition and a tap routine — and Sides reminds the dancers to lift their chins higher.

“Think how big Radio City is,” she says. “You want to look at the third mezzanine.”

Dancers share a group hug after the final day of open call auditions to be a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular or for an offer to attend the invite-only Rockettes conservatory program, April 20, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Radio City Rockettes are taking steps to diversify their kickline by partnering with dance companies, conservatories and colleges.

At 1:50 p.m., Branam announces: “I think that’s all the dancing we’ll do. There are jobs available. Calls will go out this week. We’ll be in touch soon.”

Dancers exchange phone numbers and promise to let everyone know when they hear, if they hear.

“Emotionally and mentally, I’m exhausted,” Sasha confesses. “I can’t feel anything. I gave it all I’ve got.”

The audition process behind them, the women begin their wait.

Late that Thursday, Natalie is still groggy from a nap when her phone rings with a New York number.

It’s Gary Memi from Radio City. We'd like to offer you the official role of Rockette in the 2022 Christmas Spectacular.

Natalie’s mind begins to race. “Am I still taking a nap? Is this a dream? Like, what's going on?” she recalls thinking. Friends Britain (of the sticky headshot) and Brooklyn receive similar life-changing calls.

The 18 brand-new Rockettes are introduced on top of the marquee at Radio City Hall in New York City Oct. 6, 2022. Seventeen of the 18 came through the Rockettes conservatory program; the invite-only, no-cost dancer development program that was designed with the goal of building a more diverse and inclusive line.

Sasha watches as her new friends post joyfully on Instagram about their big news, wondering if her call will come.

It doesn’t.

She gets an email the next day, telling her they won't be offering her a role this year, despite the open-call audition, two weeks of conservatory training, and the final audition.

“I just felt kind of immersed in that world and then to kind of have to take a step back was rough,” she says. “But I've adjusted and I feel a bit better about what I can do to improve for the spring.”

Another email suggests areas Sasha might work on, a rarity for a job not "booked," which demonstrates how the Rockettes see this as a dancer development program. Her outlook remains bright.

“The fact that I made it this far without having done really anything Rockette related, it encouraged me to keep pushing,” she says. “I'm that much closer now.”

Small steps toward a vital new routine

For the Rockettes this year, this is what progress looks like:

They held two successful all-expenses-paid in-person conservatories, expanded their outreach and attracted a new slate of dancers to their auditions and conservatories.

They hired 18 first-time Rockettes, 17 of whom came through their conservatory. Branam says it's easier to on-board the newbies, akin to starting out at second base instead of home plate. “They already speak Rockette,” she says.

Seven of the 18 are shorter than last year’s 5-foot-6 height requirement.

Will this year’s Christmas Spectacular kickline look more like America?

In 2022, there will be seven Black Rockettes; two Hispanic Rockettes; and three AAPI Rockettes, including Butt, who is of Pakistani descent.

That’s one more Rockette of color in 2022 than in 2021.

But that number — 14% of the line — doesn’t tell the whole story, says Maud Arnold of Syncopated Ladies.

“Change doesn't happen overnight,” she says. “And I feel like they're taking the necessary steps to do it in a real way, because you have to do outreach.”

The groundwork the Rockettes have laid this year will reap measurable rewards in the years to come, agrees Lakey Evans-Peña, from The Ailey School.

“I think [with] the Rockette organization, there has to be — not exactly patience — but there needs to be realistic but intentional expectations as this continues to grow,” she says. “The sincerity and authenticity that they're approaching this with speaks volumes.”

Rockette dreams in reach

Eleven-year-old Laylah Guach writes Christmas stories. One’s called “The Wishing Ornament,” about an enchanted decoration that can teleport its holder to wherever Santa is, “on his sleigh, in his house, on a reindeer.”

This holiday season, Santa holds forth at Radio City, which could be where Laylah’s dreams take her. And who knows: She might just have a direct line.

Her dance studio, Harlem School of the Arts?

It’s on St. Nicholas Avenue.

For now, she is holding fast to her Rockette dreams, hoping that one day they’ll become a reality, that the welcome mat that went out this year — for older girls who look like she does, and dance like she does, and dream like she does — will still be out in seven years, when she’s old enough to join the company.

One day she might know the thrill of looking up from the stage to the third mezzanine, where a little girl like she once was might be looking back and feeling her own dream start to spark.

It can happen. It happened for Natalie, who on Oct. 6 poses with her 17 fellow, brand-new Rockettes atop the marquee at Radio City, waving to photographers and tourists below. She stands about 15 feet above the Radio City door where she stood shivering 171 days earlier, first in line to put her Rockettes Christmas dreams in motion on the day after Easter.

It’s a long way from the Bollywood soundtracks of her Miami childhood.

As Natalie peers from her bird’s-eye spot on the marquee down onto Sixth Avenue and West 50th Street, her immediate future burns as bright as the neon lights on the Art Deco palace she’s about to call home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rockettes work to make their kickline look more like America