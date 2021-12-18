Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Rockets are waiving forward Danuel House, allowing him to find a new team in the final year of his deal. Rockets are assigning his minutes to younger players and won’t hold him on roster to wait on a finding a deadline trade.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Cut Rondo and DeAndre. Sign Isaiah Thomas and claim Danuel House. Every role player on this roster needs to see that if they keep playing the way they’ve played, they’re expendable. – 12:25 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets to waive Danuel House Jr. ift.tt/3yCQeJY – 12:18 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon remains the longest tenured Rocket, but with Danuel House gone, David Nwaba is now the second longest tenured Rocket. He signed with the team on June 23, 2020 – 11:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets to waive Danuel House Jr., triggering other roster moves houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I know the fan base soured on Danuel House, and the reason why is understandable, but the guy owned up to his screw up and played hard whenever he was on the floor – 11:03 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Fans of every team frantically tweeting that their team should pick up Danuel House. Big Prestige Zone potential here. Monitoring the situation. – 10:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Rockets are waiving forward Danuel House, allowing him to find a new team in the final year of his deal. Rockets are assigning his minutes to younger players and won’t hold him on roster to wait on a finding a deadline trade. – 10:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Rockets list Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House (ankle) and Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) as OUT for Saturday at #Pistons.

Christian Wood (knee tendinitis) and Armoni Brooks (left ankle soreness) are questionable. #DFS – 6:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood (knee) and Armoni Brooks (ankle) are questionable to play tomorrow afternoon in Detroit. Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House (ankle), and Kevin Porter Jr (thigh) remain out, as does John Wall (ask @Alykhan Bijani) – 5:42 PM

More on this storyline

David Hardisty: Danuel House Jr. was making less than $4M this season on an expiring contract. The Rockets waiving him clearly signals there was no trade market for him at all. -via Twitter @clutchfans / December 18, 2021