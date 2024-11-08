Rockets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Houston Rockets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $32,404,514 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $23,164,975 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
Away TV: Space City Home Network
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
