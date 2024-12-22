Rockets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Houston Rockets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Houston Rockets are spending $9,001,254 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $23,572,884 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 22, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Space City Home Network
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
