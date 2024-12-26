Rockets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Houston Rockets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $8,101,128 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $35,530,031 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: GCSEN
Away TV: Space City Home Network
Home Radio: WWL 870 AM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Rockets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest