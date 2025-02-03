Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Rockets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Houston Rockets are spending $5,063,205 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,979,398 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 3, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Space City Home Network

Home Radio: 880 ESPN New York

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

