Rockets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Houston Rockets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Houston Rockets are spending $5,063,205 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,979,398 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 3, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Space City Home Network
Home Radio: 880 ESPN New York
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
