Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Houston Rockets (12-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Houston Rockets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZfXQeFAHi4 – 9:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Almost game time. 🚀
Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu – 9:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD – 9:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 8-35
2. Detroit 10-31
3. Houston 12-31
4. OKC 14-27
5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI – 8:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Rockets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T7 – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
guess who’s back tonight… 😏 pic.twitter.com/7Ri51nUVrI – 4:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
it’s game day 😎
Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp – 4:04 PM