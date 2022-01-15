Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (12-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Houston Rockets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZfXQeFAHi49:55 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
something light for the weekend 💧

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/pO9W6vNGqW9:48 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Almost game time. 🚀
Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu9:39 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD9:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 8-35
2. Detroit 10-31
3. Houston 12-31
4. OKC 14-27
5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Feeling fresh, feeling good. 💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tBiPOgkPOF9:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 9:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:
Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With no trade or buyout on the horizon, John Wall remains in limbo.
The five-time All-Star is owed $44,310,840 this season, and he has a player option worth $47,366,760 for next season.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/with-n…8:50 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI8:39 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Rockets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets to tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Rockets at @Golden1Center at 7pm!
This is gonna be a fast one so hit me up now for a chance to win!! – 7:13 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sup, it’s #FollowFriday.
reply to this tweet within the next 30 minutes with a GIF of how you’re feeling today, and we’ll give you a follow 📲 pic.twitter.com/gDtkgg239Q7:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Which side says no?
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl…6:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg6:08 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T76:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
The Fox NFT Family is off the charts! Mad love from everyone. Only have less than 200 remaining. Lets sell this out & go crazy at the reveal tomorrow night! 🚨🦊
https://t.co/adq4DvkxEi pic.twitter.com/ikdHmeEujT4:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
guess who’s back tonight… 😏 pic.twitter.com/7Ri51nUVrI4:45 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Immediately after the expiration of the child tax credit, Tristan Thompson declared bankruptcy. – 4:32 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
it’s game day 😎
Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp4:04 PM

