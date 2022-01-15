Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (12-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Houston Rockets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 5️⃣ in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZfXQeFAHi4 – 9:55 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

something light for the weekend 💧



@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/pO9W6vNGqW – 9:48 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Almost game time. 🚀

Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu – 9:39 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Marvin Bagley

👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD – 9:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:

1. Orlando 8-35

2. Detroit 10-31

3. Houston 12-31

4. OKC 14-27

5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Feeling fresh, feeling good. 💧

@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tBiPOgkPOF – 9:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 9:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:

Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT

Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

With no trade or buyout on the horizon, John Wall remains in limbo.

The five-time All-Star is owed $44,310,840 this season, and he has a player option worth $47,366,760 for next season.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/with-n… – 8:50 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI – 8:39 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM

Story continues

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Rockets:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton

Harrison Barnes

Chimezie Metu

Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

I’ve got 2 tickets to tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Rockets at @Golden1Center at 7pm!

This is gonna be a fast one so hit me up now for a chance to win!! – 7:13 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

sup, it’s #FollowFriday.

reply to this tweet within the next 30 minutes with a GIF of how you’re feeling today, and we’ll give you a follow 📲 pic.twitter.com/gDtkgg239Q – 7:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Which side says no?

Kings receive:

Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders

Knicks receive:

De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley

Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 6:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!

youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T7 – 6:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM

De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox

The Fox NFT Family is off the charts! Mad love from everyone. Only have less than 200 remaining. Lets sell this out & go crazy at the reveal tomorrow night! 🚨🦊

https://t.co/adq4DvkxEi pic.twitter.com/ikdHmeEujT – 4:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

guess who’s back tonight… 😏 pic.twitter.com/7Ri51nUVrI – 4:45 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

This just in: Immediately after the expiration of the child tax credit, Tristan Thompson declared bankruptcy. – 4:32 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

it’s game day 😎

Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp – 4:04 PM