Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

  • Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    1/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    2/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    3/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    4/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    5/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    6/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, center left, and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., right, scramble for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    7/7

    Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden

    San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, center left, and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., right, scramble for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, center left, and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., right, scramble for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
RAUL DOMINGUEZ (Associated Press)
·3 min read

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Houston's first game without James Harden went better than anyone could have expected.

Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 on Thursday night in their first game since trading away the franchise cornerstone.

''It was fun. It was really cool stuff,'' Houston's first-year coach Stephen Silas said.

Sterling Brown, who took Harden's spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. Jae'Sean Tate added 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points while tying a career-high with four 3-pointers.

Houston sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet.

It was Houston's first game without Harden since 2012, when Oklahoma City traded its young guard to the Rockets primarily due to salary cap constraints.

Harden remained publicly quiet through months of rumors about his unhappiness with the Rockets, but he broke that silence following a second blowout loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. He bluntly said the Rockets were ''just not good enough'' and that he did not believe the situation could be fixed.

Houston showed otherwise, at least in their first opportunity to do so.

''We had a team meeting after that last game against the Lakers and we drew the line there,'' Tate said. ''Everybody has so much to prove.''

The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it.

''Spirit is something I believe a lot in and talk a lot about,'' Silas said. ''We had spirit tonight.''

Seven players scored at least nine points, with Mason Jones scoring a career-high nine points.

The Rockets staged a 15-2 run to lead 105-101 with 1:46 left.

''It's got nothing to do with defense (or) offense,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the late swoon. ''It has to do with between the ears and being ready to play. And we had four or five guys who were out to lunch.''

Brown had a wild, overhead shot land on the top of the backboard for an out-of-bounds call with 9.5 seconds remaining. San Antonio veteran DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-footer with 0.4 seconds left, and the Spurs fouled P.J. Tucker, who made two free throws to seal it.

DeRozan had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his return from a two-game absence due to personal reasons.

The teams meet again Saturday at the AT&T Center in the finale of a two-game set in San Antonio.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Wall missed the game with a sore left knee. ... Gordon was running and shooting 3-pointers prior to game but was ruled out due to tightness in his lower left leg. ... Wood was held to five points in the second quarter, shooting 2 for 7, after collecting 10 points in the opening quarter.

Spurs: San Antonio is 6-3 with LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup. The Spurs lost all three games Aldridge sat out with a sore left knee. He had 11 points Thursday. ... Walker has made 25 of 48 3-pointers in 12 games this season after going 41 of 101 to set career highs last season. He is shooting 40% on 3s in his career. ... Johnson has scored at 25 points twice this season, which is the fourth most through first 30 career games in Spurs' history. David Robinson leads the list with 12.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Laine's three-point night earns Winnipeg Jets 4-3 OT win over Calgary Flames

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames Thursday. The Finnish winger put away the winner 1:18 into extra time, using his speed to create space before beating Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom in tight.The Jets (1-0-0) battled back from an early two-goal deficit, starting with a goal by Mark Schiefele just 34 seconds into the second period. Laine and Kyle Connor each registered a goal and an assist for the Jets in regulation. Elias Lindholm had a goal and assist for the Flames (0-0-1), while Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau also scored. Markstrom made his debut for Calgary after signing a six-year, US$36-million deal in free agency and stopped 30-of-34 shots Thursday. Connor Hellebuyck, the NHL’s reigning Vezina winner, had 23 saves for Winnipeg. The game was a rematch of last year's playoff series where the Flames dispatched with the Jets in four games in the qualifying round. Tkachuk was quick to put the Flames on the board Thursday, scoring on just the second shot of the game 4:28 in with a deflection in front of the Winnipeg net. The lead didn't last long. Less than three minutes later, Jets defenceman Derek Forbort made a pair of big plays, first jumping into the Winnipeg crease to make a save as Hellebuyck lay sprawled at the edge of it. Forbort then cleared the puck to Kyle Connor, who sprang Laine for a breakaway with a long pass.The Finnish winger sent a wrist shot sailing past Markstrom to even the score. The Flames went up again on a power play 11:24 into the first period after Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault was called for goalie interference. Nearing the end of the man advantage, Lindholm sent a pass through traffic to a wide-open Gaudreau at the side of the net and Gaudreau put a snap shot past Hellebuyck. Lindholm netted a goal of his own about five minutes later, taking a pass from Dillon Dube and rocketing it into the top corner of the net to put Calgary up 3-1 heading into the first intermission. Chris Tanev registered a secondary assist on the play, marking his first point for the Flames. The 31-year-old defenceman signed a four-year, US$18-million deal with Calgary in free agency after 10 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg wasted no time responding in the second frame. Thirty-four seconds into the period, Nikolaj Ehlers took a shot from the slot and, while Markstrom made the stop, he couldn't control the rebound. The puck squirted out to Schiefele who popped it in from the side of the net to make it 3-2. Whether Ehlers would play Thursday was in doubt until shortly before game time. The 24-year-old left winger missed practice Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols.Winnipeg evened the score before the end of the second period, striking on a two-man advantage. Calgary was already killing off a too-many-men penalty when Lindholm was called for hooking on Paul Statsny. Winnipeg's power play got to work and Laine found Connor, who sent a one timer past Markstrom to knot the score 3-3. The period ended with some dramatics after Noah Hanifin cross-checked Connor into the boards. Laine responded by going after Hanifin and a scuffle ensued, with several members of each team jumping in. Hanifin was called for cross-checking, and Laine and Tkachuk were each sent to the box for roughing. Markstom made the save of the night with less than three minutes to go after rushing back to his net, stick-less after playing the puck behind the net. Stastny took a shot at the wide-open net, but the Swedish netminder appeared out of thin air and snatched the puck with his glove. Thursday was the first of nine meetings between the two clubs in the pandemic-condensed 56-game season. The Flames will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and the Jets are set to visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Boucher has 25 points, 10 boards in Raptors' 111-108 win over Charlotte

    TAMPA, Fla. — Thrust into a key role with the Toronto Raptors this season, Chris Boucher is playing the most consistent basketball of his NBA career. The Montreal forward had 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Raptors held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-108 on Thursday. And moments after the win, coach Nick Nurse was asked if he's surprised by Boucher's excellent play over the past few games. "I don’t want to ever say, when a guy’s playing really well, that you didn’t expect it, be surprised," Nurse said. "I think we’ve got to happy about it, I don’t want to act like I’m in shock here. "But he is playing really well, and as good as the numbers look, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Fred VanVleet had 17 points, while Kyle Lowry added 16 and 12 assists for the Raptors (3-8), who nearly gave away another game over the dying minutes. Pascal Siakam chipped in with 15 points, while OG Anunoby had 13, and Norman Powell finished with 11. Terry Rozier had 22 points to top the Hornets (6-7), who were on a second night of a back-to-back, having lost 104-93 to Dallas on Wednesday. After centres Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka left during free agency, the Raptors signed Boucher to a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 million. He's earning his money, averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in the last four games off the bench. “I'm just trying to figure out a way to get us going,” said Boucher. “Playing defence and bringing energy is what you're there for. It's pretty much what I do.” The 28-year-old said starting or coming off the bench, his role doesn't change. "I think they pretty much see what I do: bring energy to the game, play defence, shot-blocking, run the floor and hit threes when I’m open. Starting or not starting, this is my role. I’m good with the way I am," he said. "I just want to get better. That’s what I’ve been saying since the first game, I want to get better every time.” The Raptors, whose strength used to be strong finishes, have been fizzling down the stretch this season, and on Thursday saw an 18-point lead late in the third quarter all but evaporate. Leading 99-86 to start the fourth, the Raptors went scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the quarter, allowing the Hornets to pull within five points. The Raptors' hustle on the offensive glass made up for their poor shooting, and Boucher's rebound and tip-in with 4:03 gave Toronto an eight-point cushion. Rozier's basket had Charlotte within three, but Lowry found Boucher under the hoop for an easy dunk and a five-point lead heading into the final minute. After LaMelo Ball's big dunk sliced the difference to just three, the Hornets regained possession with 9.8 seconds to play, but Rozier's wide open three-pointer missed the mark, sealing the victory for Toronto. "“I thought our defence was fantastic in the second half,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “That's what got us back in the game." The Raptors were back at their temporary home base in Tampa after going 1-3 on a western road trip, losing their two previous games to Golden State and Portland by just one point in each. The Raptors offence was solid off the start. They shot 60 per cent from the field and 57 per cent from distance in the first quarter, and Boucher's sidestep three-pointer with 0.3 left in the frame gave Toronto a 35-34 edge to end the quarter. Toronto buckled down on the defensive end in the second, and when rookie Malachi Flynn pitched a long pass to Boucher for an easy basket midway through the quarter the Raptors went up by 15. VanVleet's three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left sent the Raptors into the halftime break with a 71-62 advantage. Stanley Johnson's three late in the third had the Raptors up 97-79, their biggest lead of the game. Centre Aron Baynes played for the first time since sitting three straight games, as Nurse continues to tinker with that position, but the big man had just two points in seven minutes, and Boucher started the second half in his place. The Raptors' other centre Alex Len missed the game due to personal reasons. The game was played in front of no fans at Amalie Arena. The Raptors had been one of the few teams in the league permitting a limited number of fans, but amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in western Florida, Vinik Sports Group which owns the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced that no fans would be allowed at NHL or NBA games at Amalie for at least the next few weeks. The Raptors play the Hornets again on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Jets hire 49ers defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh as coach

    NEW YORK — The New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability. They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh. The Jets reached an agreement in principle with the popular and energetic San Francisco 49ers defensive co-ordinator Thursday night to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase, who was fired by on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons. The 41-year-old Saleh emerged as a favourite for the Jets job when he was brought in for a second -- and this time, in-person -- interview Tuesday night, and those discussions extended into Wednesday. He was the first of the nine known candidates New York interviewed remotely to meet with chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and general manager Joe Douglas at its facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Saleh left the Jets and met with Philadelphia, which fired Doug Pederson on Monday. And New York also had an in-person meeting with Tennessee offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. After Smith left without a deal, New York had internal discussions and opted to hire Saleh. Saleh, recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players, had been the 49ers’ defensive co-ordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017, overseeing San Francisco’s defence that ranked No. 2 overall on the way to the Super Bowl last season. The 49ers ranked fifth in overall defence this season despite season-ending injuries to pass rushers Nick Bosa — the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — and Dee Ford, as well as defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Ezekiel Ansah. While San Francisco missed the playoffs, Saleh’s work with a banged-up and short-handed defence made him a popular candidate among the teams looking for a coach. Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents, is the the second minority coach to be hired by the Jets in the last six years and first since Todd Bowles, who is Black, in 2015. He’s the fourth active minority coach in the NFL, joining Miami’s Brian Flores, Washington’s Ron Rivera and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Saleh, who first interviewed remotely with the Jets last Friday, also spoke with Detroit, Atlanta, Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers. New York pounced, though, after Douglas promised the team would “cast a very wide net” in its search. Both Johnson and Douglas spoke about finding a leader, a CEO-type of coach who would oversee the entire operation of the team and help re-establish a culture and identity for the franchise. The 20th coach in franchise history, Saleh beat out Smith, Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus, New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley. Saleh is the seventh straight coach hired by the Jets to not have previous head coaching experience, with the last not fitting that category being Bill Parcells in 1997. He’s also the fifth former defensive co-ordinator to get the job among New York’s last six hires, with Gase the only exception. With the Jets, Saleh will have plenty of work to do. New York hasn’t made the post-season since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active playoff drought with both Cleveland and Tampa Bay getting in this season. Saleh and Douglas will also have lots of questions to answer about the roster, none bigger than what the Jets should do at quarterback. Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, hasn’t lived up to his lofty draft status and regressed this season under Gase. New York currently holds the No. 2 pick in the draft and could opt to take a quarterback -- perhaps Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson -- and start fresh at the position. A lot will depend on who Saleh brings in as his offensive co-ordinator, and how they view Darnold against the quarterbacks coming out in the draft. Saleh could bring in 49ers passing game co-ordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Saleh's best man at his wedding, to run his offence. The Jets also have 20 players scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, including several standouts on defence, with safety Marcus Maye, cornerback Brian Poole and linebackers Neville Hewitt and Tarell Basham among them. Saleh began his coaching career in 2002 as a defensive assistant at Michigan State for two seasons, followed by stints at Central Michigan and Georgia. He joined the Houston Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern under Dom Capers and worked three seasons as a defensive quality control coach under Gary Kubiak before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2009. Saleh joined Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle as a defensive quality control coach in 2011 before being hired by Gus Bradley in 2014 as Jacksonville’s linebackers coach. He spent three seasons with the Jaguars before joining the 49ers. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Capitals beat Sabres 6-4; Laviolette wins Washington debut

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists and Washington made a winner of coach Peter Laviolette in his Capitals' debut, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Thursday night. Jakub Vrana stripped Eric Staal of the puck in front of Buffalo’s net and scored 46 seconds into the third period to preserve the win after the Capitals were in jeopardy of squandering a 4-1 lead. Vrana’s goal came 26 seconds after defenceman Jake McCabe cut Buffalo’s deficit to 4-3 by scoring on a shot from the right point. John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and assist each and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin set up the first two goals. Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots in his first game as the Capitals’ starter following Braden Holtby’s off-season departure. ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored in the opening period and the Islanders beat the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders. Defenceman Nick Leddy added two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves as the Rangers fell in the first of eight games between the rivals. Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall selection of the 2020 NHL draft, made his debut and recorded one shot in 15:27 minutes of ice time. BRUINS 3, DEVILS 2, SO NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as Boston beat New Jersey, spoiling Lindy Ruff’s debut as Devils coach. Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout. Miles Wood and rookie defenceman Ty Smith scored for New Jersey, which missed the playoffs last year. Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding in making 35 saves. He also stopped Charlie Coyle and Ondrej Kase in the shootout. HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 0 DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek made 14 saves for a shutout, helping Carolina beat Detroit. Ryan Ddzingel scored on a power play with 2:34 left and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal. Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss made only one save before he gave up a goal, but he stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods. The Red Wings, who were easily the NHL’s worst team last season, played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020. ___ https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings

    DETROIT — Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. Ryan Ddzingel scored on a power play with 2:34 left and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal. Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss made only one save before he gave up a goal, but he stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods. The Red Wings, who were easily the NHL's worst team last season, played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020. Carolina's layoff was less than half as long because it played until late in the summer, sweeping the New York Rangers in the playoffs after the pause before being eliminated by Boston five games. The Hurricanes were dominant in the opener, outshooting Detroit 43-14. Thanks to Greiss, Carolina didn't lead by more than a goal until Ddzingel converted late in the third period. Svechnikov's empty-netter came about a minute later. ROUGH START Dylan Larkin made his debut as captain of the Red Wings, and his giveaway helped the Hurricanes score first. Larkin's backhand pass in his end was picked off by Sebastian Aho, whose pass from the right circle to the left circle set up Niederreiter with open space to score on Greiss 3:38 into the game. FIRST FIGHT Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton and Detroit forward Sam Gagner dropped gloves and threw punches much to the delight of players on both teams. Their teammates hit their sticks on the boards and the ice when the brief brawl ended. TAKING ADVANTAGE The Hurricanes are shooting to make the playoffs in three straight years for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997 from Hartford, Connecticut. Playing the rebuilding Red Wings eight times in 56 games in the pandemic-altered Central Division should help Carolina's chances. PANDEMIC PLAY The Red Wings piped in crowd noise and put red tarps over most of the seats in Little Caesars Arena's lower bowl, leaving some uncovered to allow up to 250 family members and friends of players, coaches and team employees to attend the game. WHAT’S NEXT Detroit hosts Carolina on Saturday night and both teams will likely use different goaltenders, hoping to manage their workload during a condensed season. The Red Wings' No. 2 goalie is Jonathan Bernier. The Hurricanes have two other options in net: James Reimer and Anton Forsberg. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Larry Lage, The Associated Press

  • Former Louisville star Butch Beard wants name removed from school due to concerns over hiring practices

    "The university's commitment to young Black men is far from what it should look like in 2021."

  • Bruins win 3-2 in SO, spoil Ruff's debut as Devils coach

    NEWARK, N.J. — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 3-2 on Thursday night to spoil Lindy Ruff's debut as Devils coach. Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout. Miles Wood and rookie defenceman Ty Smith scored for New Jersey, which missed the playoffs last year. Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding in making 35 saves. He also stopped Charlie Coyle and Ondrej Kase in the shootout. The teams play again in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. Rask denied shootout attempts by Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist. Jack Hughes did not get a shot off. Rask stopped shootout-type breakaways by Kyle Palmieri and Hughes in OT. The Devils rallied twice in the third period to tie the game on goals by Wood and Smith in his NHL debut. Smith's goal, which bounced off defenceman Charlie McAvoy, came with 6:14 left in regulation, 34 seconds after Ritchie put the Bruins ahead 2-1. Marchand, who set up Ritchie's goal, gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 17:40 of the first period on a power-play goal. Wood tied the game on a breakaway with 11:09 left in regulation. Both of Boston's goals were scored on power plays after Wood was penalized for goaltender interference. THE NEW C: Patrice Bergeron donned the captain's C for the Bruins. Defenceman Zdeno Chara, who signed with Washington, had been the captain for 14 seasons. MILLER RETURNS: Bruins defenceman Kevan Miller played in an NHL game for the first times since breaking a kneecap against Minnesota on April 4, 2019. The 33-year-old played with rookie Jakub Zboril, who was playing in his third career game. NEW PLAYERS: Smith and forward Egor Sharangovich made their NHL debuts. Besides Zboril, the Bruins also used taxi squad members C Trent Federic and F Jack Strudnicka with David Pastrnak (shoulder/hip) and free agent signee Craig Smith (back) unable to play. Nico Hischier was out with a lower-body injury for the Devils. LAYOFF: The Devils were one of seven teams that missed the playoffs last season after the pause in March. They were playing their first game since March 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Panthers hire Seahawks VP Scott Fitterer as next GM

    Fitterer helped build a Super Bowl champion in Seattle.

  • Epstein's new job | FastCast

    Theo Epstein is hired by the commissioner's office as a consultant, plus Archie Bradley heads for Philadelphia in this edition of FastCast