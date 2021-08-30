Rockets Rain Down on Kabul Airport as U.S. Troops Prepare to Leave

AAMAJ News Agency via Reuters

U.S. forces preparing the final civilian evacuations amid tightened security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport intercepted as many as five rockets aimed at them Monday morning, CNN reports.

No one has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attempted attacks, but military experts say it is likely retaliation for U.S. drone strikes that took out two ISIS-K operatives and quashed a car bomb attempt Saturday after the Islamic State terror group offshoot claimed responsibility for sending a suicide bomber to the airport Thursday. That attack killed 13 U.S. service personnel and more than 180 civilians who had hoped to be evacuated to safety from Taliban rule.

The military’s C-RAM defense system engaged with the incoming attack by sending back automatic machine-gun fire. Flames were seen on the streets near the Kabul airport as the civilian vehicle used as an improvised rocket launcher smouldered, its tires melted and windows blown out. At least one of the rockets misfired into a high-rise building, according to CNN.

It is still unclear if there have been any casualties linked to the Monday morning exchange, or when the military plans to disarm the C-RAM system and still protect its last flight out of Kabul on Aug. 31. “The president has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,” according to a White House statement issued Sunday as Biden juggled the response to the deadly hurricane battering the Louisiana coast and the return of the remains of the 13 servicemembers killed in what is the deadliest attack on American military personnel since the start of the 20-year war.

On Sunday, the U.S. confirmed it had launched a drone attack in a residential neighborhood on a suicide bomber who was reportedly heading for the airport. At least nine members of families who had at one time collaborated with U.S. forces were killed in the chaos, including six children, including four under the age of 4, according to TOLO News.

Story continues

#BREAKING:

The 2yrs old #Malika also died and the number of victims of the U.S rocket attack in Kabul reached 10.



1: Zemaray 40

2: Naseer 30

3: Zameer 20

4: Faisal 10

5: Farzad 10

6: Armin 4

7: Benyamin 3

8: Sumaya 2

9: Ayat 2

10: Malika 2



Civilians & no connections with IS-K pic.twitter.com/teccTRW2MB — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

As of Sunday night, when France flew its last evacuation flight out of Kabul, all allies have now finished their operations, leaving the U.S. to hand over the airport to the Taliban on Tuesday. The U.S. has helped evacuate 114,400 people out of Afghanistan, including the American diplomatic staff, the White House said Sunday.

It is understood that as of Monday, no more civilians will be evacuated under U.S. control. Several NATO countries, including the U.S., issued a statement Sunday saying they have been given assurances by the Taliban to safely evacuate others who may qualify for international protection. “We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” the statement said. But it is unclear how that will work in practice once the Taliban is in full control of the country on Aug. 31.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.