Rockets And Missiles Market size worth $ 86.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

State-run administrations of various growing nations, including India, are increasing their tactical spending to buy technologically advanced rockets and missiles. These factors increase global interest in the development of rockets and missiles.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Rockets And Missiles Market” By Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, and Hypersonic), By Product (Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles, Rockets, and Torpedoes), By Launch Mode (Surface to Surface, Surface to Air, Air to Air, and Others), By Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid, Ramjet, Turbojet, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Rockets And Missiles Market size was valued at USD 56.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 86.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Rockets And Missiles Market Overview

Close-quarters combat situations have arisen as a result of rising terrorist activity and escalating regional conflicts that have prompted a confrontation with neighboring countries. The innovation built into standard missiles and rockets may now be tracked easily thanks to cutting-edge locating techniques. Therefore, nations should rely on continuously advancing their capabilities, making it challenging to distinguish during a fight. State-run administrations of various growing nations, including India, are increasing their tactical spending to buy technologically advanced rockets and missiles. These factors increase global interest in the development of rockets and missiles.

However, a few factors, such as the high cost of cutting-edge innovation and invention delays, could restrain the growth of the Rockets And Missiles Market. In approximately the past five years, there have been over 1,200 more ballistic missiles, according to the Missile Defense Agency. Over 5,900 ballistic missiles are now in existence outside of the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russia, and China. The range of the US deployed forces today includes hundreds of launchers and missiles. Therefore, the market for rockets and missiles is being driven by the rising demand for defense programs by countries to counter various threats.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, LIG Nex1, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rockets And Missiles Market On the basis of Speed, Product, Launch Mode, Propulsion Type, and Geography.

Rockets And Missiles Market, By Speed Subsonic Supersonic Hypersonic



Rockets And Missiles Market, By Product Cruise Missiles Ballistic Missiles Rockets Torpedoes





Rockets And Missiles Market, By Launch Mode



Surface to Surface Surface to Air Air to Air Others





Rockets And Missiles Market, By Propulsion Type



Solid Liquid Hybrid Ramjet Turbojet Others





Rockets And Missiles Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



