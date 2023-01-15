Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green and Tate served their suspensions against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Our guys got to stay on the bench,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said.

Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Lazio and Atalanta win to close in on top 4 in Serie A

    MILAN (AP) — Lazio and Atalanta boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with comfortable wins over teams struggling at the other end of the Serie A table on Sunday. Lazio eased to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo for its first victory of the new year, and Atalanta destroyed Salernitana 8-2. Both teams moved to within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus and the final Champions League qualifying spots. Roma can join them with a win over Fiorentina later Sunday. Lazio had started the

  • LeBron James Pays Tribute To Son Bronny For His Last High School Basketball Season

    The 18-year-old's siblings, mom and dad, showed up to support him for his basketball team's senior night.

  • Bottcher, Einarson qualify for Canadian Open curling finals

    CAMROSE, Alta. — There will be some international flavour in the men's and women's final of the Co-op Canadian Open on Sunday. Brendan Bottcher's Calgary crew will play Nicklas Edin's team from Karlstad, Sweden in the Grand Slam of Curling men's final at Encana Arena. Edin defeated Brad Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., 8-5 in Saturday night's semifinal. The game was tied 3-3 after four ends, but Edin scored three in the fifth and two more in the seventh to register the win. Bottcher edged Jo

  • 5 NFL teams need a head coach, Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview

    Sean Payton is a popular candidate.

  • Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson bow out of awards show after contracting COVID-19

    Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson both scored Critics Choice Award nominations for their work in 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

  • Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game

    LONDON (AP) — A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle from behind one of the goals. The spectator leaped over the railing, mounted the hoarding and aimed a kick at Ramsdale's back before getting back into the crowd in the South Stand. R

  • California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

    More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting new evacuation orders over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of thunderstorms with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton, home to about 5,000 people, were ordered to evacuate as the Cosumnes River continued to rise.

  • George Clooney Is Spotted at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em>, Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fronted an anti-trans rally outside Congress and only a dozen people showed up

    Georgia Republican has long history of anti-trans attacks

  • Does Chargers' collapse mean changes are coming in Los Angeles? | Opinion

    The Chargers underachieved this season, highlighted by blowing a 27-0 lead to Jaguars in wild card game. Is it time for big changes?

  • Readers across South Carolina express dismay over actions and agenda of new Congress

    Chaotic, destructive election of speaker along with weaker Office of Congressional Ethics bodes poorly for new Congress, readers opine

  • House Republican: If George Santos broke campaign finance laws, 'he will be removed from Congress'

    "I haven't even introduced myself to him because it's pretty despicable the lies that he told," Rep. James Comer said on CNN of embattled Rep. George Santos.

  • ‘That’s the fight we need’: Four players ejected after altercation in Kings-Rockets game

    A heated exchange between Malik Monk and Garrison Mathews resulted in four players being ejected in Friday’s Kings-Rockets game.

  • Kings reach rare air in blowout win over Rockets; Sabonis joins lists with Robertson, Bird

    Domantas Sabonis posted a historic triple-double against the Rockets and the Kings moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

  • Monaco routs Ajaccio 7-1 to move 4th; Rennes hosts PSG

    PARIS (AP) — Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored a 14-minute hat trick as Monaco routed Ajaccio 7-1 to move up to fourth place in the French league ahead of leader Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face Rennes later Sunday. PSG was expected to line up with World Cup winner Lionel Messi, World Cup runner-up and top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Neymar together in attack for the first time since before the World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old Mbappé was preparing for the 200th league game of his career. Rennes

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them. The pace of ballot counting after Election Day has become a target of conservatives egged on by former President Donald Trump. He has promoted a false n

  • Canada into women's under-18 hockey championship final with 3-2 OT win over Finland

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Alex Law scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Canada edged Finland 3-2 in a women's world under-18 hockey championship semifinal Saturday. Canada will face Sweden for the gold medal Sunday. Law's OT winner at 7:32 was first credited to defender Ava Murphy, although it was Law's wrist shot that sneaked under Kerttu Kuja-Halkola. Murphy skated the puck from the defensive to offensive zone and dished to Law in open ice. Law's shot got underneath Finland's goalie, who

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa