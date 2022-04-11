Rockets’ GM: There’s a market for John Wall

Kelly Iko: Stone says he believes there’s a market for John Wall and a deal will materialize at some point. If not, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a buyout but says they’ll cross that bridge when they get to it.

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Stone says he believes there’s a market for John Wall and a deal will materialize at some point. If not, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a buyout but says they’ll cross that bridge when they get to it. – 2:57 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

I still can’t believe John Wall was perfectly healthy & didn’t play one game this season. – 10:53 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Rockets finish with the worst record in the NBA for the 2nd season in a row, sat a healthy John Wall all season long and shut down Christian Wood, Eric Gordon & Dennis Schroder the final 7 games of the season.

Please explain why OKC is the poster child for tanking again? – 7:25 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

John Wall sitting on the #Rockets bench – 3:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard John Wall visiting with teammates. Here no doubt to see @McClain_on_NFL take the First Shot. – 3:33 PM

The Lakers gain the ability to trade an additional future first-round pick in 2029 in July after having only the 2027 first to shop at the deadline, which increases their optionality with Houston or any other potential trade partner. It’s also conceivable that the Rockets, plenty weary of their own saga with Wall, could lessen their demands (two second-rounders?) as both Wall and Westbrook enter the final year of their current contracts. Unless the Rockets think they can trade Wall elsewhere, these discussions are bound to be renewed. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 7, 2022

If it can plausibly be argued that the Lakers would benefit by getting Wall from Houston for Russell Westbrook, a potential trade rumored to have been discussed before the trade deadline, why wouldn’t the Wizards also improve by re-emigrating their former five-time All-Star? Wall would welcome a return to the team that took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. It’s something he recently discussed with people close to him and around the league. “That … is true,” one NBA source said Tuesday. -via The Athletic / March 9, 2022

I’m told Beal, though not overtly advocating a Wall return, wouldn’t dismiss a potential reunion out of hand. Washington’s ability to unload Dāvis Bertāns’ salary to Dallas buoyed his faith in the Wizards front office’s ability to make impactful trades, including the one that brought Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to D.C. for Westbrook. Now, though, team president Tommy Sheppard is on the clock to add a floor general who could complement Beal, Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. -via The Athletic / March 9, 2022