Rockets, general manager Daryl Morey agree to 5-year extension

General manager Daryl Morey will be at the helm for the Rockets for the foreseeable future.

The two sides agreed to a five-year extension, according to the Houston Chronicle. Morey, who has been in his current role since 2007, was in the final year of his contract.

"I'm super happy," Morey said. "I'd love to be with the Rockets for life. This obviously solidifies us for a little while."

The Rockets also picked up their option on the final season of coach Mike D'Antoni's contract, which runs through the 2019-20 season. Morey said the plan is to work on an extension for D'Antoni during the offseason.

"He's such a critical factor," Morey said. "Speaking for myself only, I would love for him to be here for as long as he wants to be here. He's so critical to everything we're doing here. Hopefully, that's something we can work out at the right time. I think the right thing for everyone is those things are done in the offseason."

The Rockets enter Wednesday's game against the Warriors sitting third in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record and 3 1/2 games back from top ranked Golden State.