Rockets have first-round pick offers for Eric Gordon

The Houston Rockets have told teams they have two different offers of a first-round pick for Eric Gordon. The issue is finding a team that won’t send back significant salary as Houston doesn’t want anything major on the books. Houston is also looking for a pick in the teens instead of a late first-rounder for Gordon.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon, Christian Wood address trade noise, preferences as deadline approaches

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.

C.J. McCollum, De'Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Phoenix Suns fans seem to get it. They understand Eric Gordon’s value. They know the special opportunity their team has. They are fine with trading a first-round pick.

It’s pretty rare when fans of two teams agree so easily on a trade that should happen. – 1:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon, Christian Wood block out trade noise as deadline approaches

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon, Christian Wood block out trade noise as deadline approaches

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points are the most points he’s scored in a game when he’s taken 10 shots or fewer.

Only he, Eric Gordon, and Kevin Durant have done that this season. – 11:17 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets – 9:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

You can't tell me Tilman Fertitta doesn't want this Eric Gordon trade

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Determining Eric Gordon's trade value ahead of the deadline

clutchpoints.com/determining-er… – 3:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets' Eric Gordon battles center Alperen Sengun in the low post

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live! TRADE RUMOR ROUNDUP!

🏀 Eric Gordon??? Really?

🏀 Harrison Barnes would be a good get

🏀 Any chance at a big name like Simmons or Sabonis?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/iR8NGH5gJZ – 3:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alperen Sengun vs Eric Gordon. Give me another season of this

For Rockets guard Eric Gordon and center Christian Wood, the highest-paid Rockets this side of the eager-to-be-traded John Wall, the challenge has been to hear their names and not think about the speculation that follows. “I don’t even worry about it,” said Gordon, who has been traded once in his 14 NBA seasons. “I just go out there and play basketball. You always hear about different rumors. (Rumors) are going to happen. I know what kind of value I have. This team also knows what kind of value I have. I just go out there and play. I play to do well. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, it’s what I plan on doing.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022

When asked if he would like to join a contender, Gordon said, “I’ve always wanted to win here. That’s what I always wanted. Of course, we’re going through a rebuilding. I’m just here to play and worry about what we’re doing here.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022

Brian Windhorst on Pelicans: From what I understand, they have talked to the Blazers about CJ McCollum, they have talked to the Kings about De’Aaron Fox, they have talked to the Rockets about Eric Gordon, they have talked to the Hawks about Kevin Huerter, probably more than I don’t know about. Pelicans are buying.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 5, 2022