Rockets fans mad at Ted Cruz, blame senator for Game 7 loss

Houston Rockets fans were stunned at their team’s performance in Monday’s Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

It’s hard to blame them. The team’s NBA-record 27 consecutive misses from 3-point range was a remarkable statistical anomaly that occurred in the biggest game of the season. And it came from one of the best offensive teams in league history.

When something like that happens, it’s human nature to lash out and look for someone or something to blame. Why not blame Ted Cruz? Nobody likes Ted Cruz.

The U.S. senator from Texas attended Monday’s game and tweeted a pre-game photo and a fourth-quarter update.



Fans had a field-day with it. While many unfairly mocked his apparel choice of wearing the Rockets T-shirt over what appears to be a collared shirt underneath, that’s a bit unfair. He likely grabbed the souvenir shirt off the back of his chair and threw it over whatever he was wearing like everyone else in the building did.

It’s not like he’s Mitt Romney and actually walked out of the house wearing a custom basketball jersey over an Oxford shirt.

But everything else is fair game for the guy who famously called a basketball hoop a basketball ring. Here’s Twitter on Ted Cruz:












Cruz made sure to get his two cents in on the alleged curse to call out “leftie trolls and sports writers.”


Sick burn, Ted.

 

Rockets fans couldn’t figure how the Rockets shot so poorly in Game 7, so they blamed Ted Cruz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
