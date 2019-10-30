Rockets fan arrested, banned for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant in face

Police in Houston have arrested a Rockets fan for allegedly punching New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face, the Associated Press reports.

Manuel Garcia faces a misdemeanor assault charge for the incident that allegedly occurred at the end of Saturday’s game between the two teams. His girlfriend, who wasn’t named in the report, was also arrested and charged with trying to keep the police away from Garcia.

“We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions,” Harris County district attorney's office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said.

Pelicans assistant Joe Boylan reportedly took a punch to the face from a Rockets fan. (Icon Sportswire/Getty)

Garcia banned for life

Reuters reports that the Rockets have banned Garcia for life from attending games.

Motivation for the alleged attack is unclear. The Rockets beat the Pelicans on Saturday, 126-123.

