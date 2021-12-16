Rockets coach Stephen Silas leaves bench vs. Cavs to receive fluids, doesn't return

Stephen Silas didn't return to the bench after leaving Wednesday's Rockets-Cavaliers game in the first half. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the bench during the first half of Wednesday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He didn't return.

The Rockets told reporters on the scene that that Silas was dehydrated and needed to receive fluids in the locker room. Silas got up from the bench during a break in first-quarter play and pointed to assistant John Lucas in an apparent gesture for him to take over coaching duties. He then walked off the court.

Lucas continued to coach the 124-89 loss to the Cavaliers. No further details on Silas' health were immediately available.

Silas, 48, is in his first season as an NBA head coach. The Rockets hired Silas in October to take over for Mike D’Antoni, who stepped down earlier in the offseason. Silas previously spent 20 seasons as assistant or associate head coach in the NBA.