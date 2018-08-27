Rockets’ Chris Paul on Carmelo Anthony: ‘We both have a common goal, wanting to win a championship’

Chris Paul is excited Carmelo Anthony decided to sign with the Rockets.

Anthony agreed to a deal with Houston in mid-August after he received a buyout from the Hawks. Paul, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Rockets this offseason, discussed the addition of Anthony, his good friend, in an interview with Houston station FOX26.

“That’s my brother,” Paul said. “I’m not only happy for our team, but I’m happy for him. Obviously, everyone is always going to speculate, this, that. I think, for us, we decided to get to work and see how we’re going to put this thing together.

“I’m just ready to get started and get going. Because, when you know a guy that well you’re able to push each other and motivate each other. And, to know that we both have a common goal, wanting to win a championship, it should be even more special.”

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, was traded from the Thunder to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder in late July. He hit just 40.2 percent of his shots and averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game during his one season with Oklahoma City in 2017-18.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games.

Houston has reportedly inquired about a potential deal for Cavaliers guard JR Smith. They are also interested in acquiring Hawks wing Kent Bazemore, according to multiple reports.



