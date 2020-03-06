Rocket Richard Trophy: Leaders in 2019-20 NHL goal-scoring race, previous winners, history
As the NHL's 2019-20 season winds down, the race for hardware heats up — and nothing is hotter right now then the Rocket Richard Trophy race.
Four players sit within four goals of each other at the top of the list, with a bunch more nipping at their heels.
Here's everything you need to know about the race to become the NHL's top goal scorer and raise the prestigious trophy.
What is the Rocket Richard Trophy?
Awarded to the NHL's top goal scorer by the NHL Board of Governors, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or commonly called the Rocket Richard Trophy, was provided to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Hall of Famer.
Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in goals five times, was the first to score 50 in 50 games in 1944-45 and the first-ever 500-goal scorer in the league's history. He finished his career with 544 goals in 978 games.
The trophy was first handed out following the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim's Teemu Selanne who led the NHL with 47 goals.
Who are the 2020 leading candidates?
Everyone expected Alex Ovechkin to be back in the picture, along with last season's runner-up Leon Draisaitl but this race has been led by David Pastrnak for most of the season. The Bruins forward is on pace for 58 goals and is followed closely by the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews who is closing in on his first-career 50-goal season.
TEAM
PLAYER
GOALS
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak
47
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
47
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews
46
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl
43
New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad
38
Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho
36
Buffalo Sabres
Jack Eichel
35
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor
35
Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon
34
New York Rangers
Artemiy Panarin
32
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid
32
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos
51
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov
32
Who has won the most Rocket Richard Trophies?
The Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a record eight times. He could have won it his rookie year but lost out to the Sharks' Jonathan Cheechoo by four goals and was a goal short in 2009-10.
Who has won the Rocket Richard Trophy?
SEASON
TEAM
PLAYER
GOALS
2018-19
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
51
2017-18
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
49
2016-17
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby
44
2015-16
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
50
2014-15
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
53
2013-14
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
51
2012-13
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
32
2011-12
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos
60
2010-11
Anaheim Ducks
Corey Perry
50
2009-10
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby
51
2008-09
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
56
2007-08
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin
65
2006-07
Tampa Bay Lightning
Vincent Lecavalier
52
2005-06
San Jose Sharks
Jonathan Cheechoo
56
2003-04
Columbus Blue Jackets
Rick Nash
41
Atlanta Thrashers
Ilya Kovalchuk
41
Calgary Flames
Jarome Iginla
41
2002-03
Colorado Avalanche
Milan Hejduk
50
2001-02
Calgary Flames
Jarome Iginla
52
2000-01
Florida Panthers
Pavel Bure
59
1999-00
Florida Panthers
Pavel Bure
58
1998-99
Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
Teemu Selanne
47