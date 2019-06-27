Rocket Mortgage Classic: Nate Lashley holds one-shot lead after first round

Nate Lashley shot an impressive 9-under 63 to move into sole possession of first place after one round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Lashley was bogey-free on his round and finished his day with birdies on five of his last six holes.

His birdie at 18 was an especially nice approach shot.

Lashley made it into the field as an alternate Wednesday and now he holds the lead after firing off his best round of the year to this point.

Ryan Armour and Nick Watney both trail Lashley by one stroke after both players shot 8-under 64s on the day.

Watney has seen somewhat of a career resurgence this year, posting two top-10 finishes in his last eight events after posting two combined over his previous three years.

Behind those three players is a seven-way tie for fourth place featuring Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini, Stewart Cink and Charles Howell III.

Howell had four birdies and two eagles during his round.

Rickie Fowler sits five shots back of the leader in a tie for 33rd at 4 under while U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is at risk of missing the cut as he sits at 1 over.