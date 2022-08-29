Rocket to the moon? Not today.

NASA's Artemis I rocket won't be going to the moon today, after all. How the Republican rallying cry "defund the FBI" could backfire. And it's now inevitable that a massive melting ice sheet will raise sea levels up to a foot (and probably more).

But first, after 26 years of isolation, a man who was the last living member of an Indigenous tribe in the Brazilian Amazon has died. He earned the moniker "Man of the Hole" because he would construct deep holes, including some with spikes to catch animals and others to protect himself. Read more about him here.

NASA scrubs moon rocket launch

NASA's Artemis I mission, scheduled to launch Monday to take a capsule with three test dummies to the moon and back, was scrubbed during final preparations. The next flight window from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is Friday if NASA determines the rocket is ready, which is far from certain. What happened? NASA said problems with the engine's cooling system, plus weather concerns, were part of the decision to scrub. This will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. Here's what NASA plans to do next about the mission.

Melting Greenland ice sheet will raise seas by nearly a foot

Even if the entire world stopped burning fossil fuels today, a new study finds the Greenland ice sheet would still add nearly a foot to rising sea levels. Melting over the past century has altered the ice sheet's equilibrium, according to the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland study. To level out, it will lose an estimated 100 trillion tons of ice, adding at least 10.8 inches to global average sea levels. But even that is a very conservative estimate, the study's authors said, and it could be decades before the world reaches net zero emissions. Read more about the study here.

Defund the FBI? Why Republican rallying cry could help Democrats

Many Republicans have pushed a mantra of "defund the FBI" in the aftermath of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence – a stark contrast to the party's typical messaging about police. Threats against law enforcement, particularly the FBI, have reached levels not seen since the 1990s. It's created an opening for Democrats to frame the slogan as the latest example of an increasingly extreme "ultra-MAGA" GOP. A look at how this could impact the midterms.

Sleepy hurricane season may wake up soon

Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August. But increasing activity in the Atlantic basin suggests this unusual pattern may be about to end. Forecasters are keeping an eye on three systems that could develop into storms as early as Wednesday. Read all about the hurricane outlook here.

All eyes on Serena at US Open

Serena Williams means a lot to a lot of people – as a tennis player, a woman, an African American, a mother. And they showed up in droves to honor her at the U.S. Open. Folks lined up early to watch, or just think about watching, Williams swing her racket the way she did to 23 Grand Slam singles titles, because she said she's ready to move on from her playing days. Williams was scheduled to play her first-round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Danka Kovinic sometime shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. While she didn't exactly declare that the U.S. Open would be her last tournament, she has made it sound as if it would be. Read more here.

