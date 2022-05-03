Rocket Lab: Helicopter catches returning booster over the Pacific

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·4 min read

The US-New Zealand Rocket Lab company has taken a big step forward in its quest to re-use its launch vehicles by catching one as it fell back to Earth.

A helicopter grabbed the booster in mid-air as it parachuted back towards the Pacific Ocean after a mission to orbit 34 satellites.

The pilots weren't entirely happy with how the rocket stage felt slung beneath them and released it for a splashdown.

Nonetheless, company boss Peter Beck lauded his team's efforts.

"Bringing a rocket back from space and catching it with a helicopter is something of a supersonic ballet," the CEO said.

"A tremendous number of factors have to align and many systems have to work together flawlessly, so I am incredibly proud of the stellar efforts of our recovery team and all of our engineers who made this mission and our first catch a success."

Mr Beck said the hard parts of rocket recovery had now been proven and he looked forward to his staff perfecting their mid-air technique.

The entrepreneur later published a picture of the rocket stage after it had been picked up by a ship. It was intact and appeared to have coped extremely well with the heat that would have been generated on the descent through the atmosphere.

Electron
Rocket Lab's Electron vehicle lifts off on a mission dubbed "There And Back Again"

Today, only one company routinely recovers orbital rocket boosters and reflies them. That's California's SpaceX firm, which propulsively lands its stages back near the launch pad or on a barge out at sea.

Re-using flight-proven boosters should reduce the cost of rocket missions, provided maintenance can be kept to a minimum. SpaceX says very little refurbishment work is required between flights of its Falcon vehicles.

Rocket Lab will have to demonstrate similar gains to make the practice worthwhile.

Rocket Lab launches its two-stage Electron vehicles from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.

The first stage does the initial work of getting a mission off Earth, and once its propellants are expended falls back towards the planet.

The second, or upper, stage, completes the task of placing the satellite passengers in orbit with the help of a small kick-stage called Curie. Both the second stage and this Curie kick-stage eventually fall back into the atmosphere and burn up.

The first stage is given thermal protection as it plunges to Earth at speeds of almost 8,300km/h (5,150mph). Drag will take out much of this energy, before parachutes reduce the velocity to a mere 10m/s (22mph) to allow a Sikorsky S-92 to move in for capture.

Ordinarily, the helicopter would transfer the captured stage to land, but in this instance the pilots thought the load characteristics of the stage were sufficiently different to test flights that safety demanded they offload the booster to let it go into the water.

How to catch a rocket
How to catch a rocket

Tuesday's mission, dubbed "There And Back Again", left the ground at 10:49 NZST (22:49 GMT, Monday).

Its primary objective was to take a diverse group of 35 spacecraft to orbit, more than 500km (310 miles) above the Earth. These payloads included four mini-satellites for Scottish manufacturer Alba Orbital, and three for E-Space, a new company started by serial space entrepreneur Greg Wyler.

Artwork of rentry
Artwork: The booster is moving at very high speed on re-entry and needs protection from the heat that's generated

Mr Wyler is well known in the space business and has been described as the "godfather of mega-constellations", the giant telecommunications networks now being developed by the likes of SpaceX, OneWeb and Amazon.

Mr Wyler founded OneWeb and before that O3b, which sought to connect the unconnected (O3b stood for "other three billion", the number of people without an internet connection).

His new venture, E-Space, proposes to loft tens of thousands of satellites. But mindful of the congestion in orbit and the risk of collisions this might cause, the businessman claims his forthcoming constellation would also catch space debris and bring it out of the sky, leading to a net-positive impact on the space environment.

Artwork of capture
Artwork: How a successful capture should look
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Helicopter catches falling rocket in mid-air before dropping it

    A helicopter has caught a falling rocket before the crew was forced to drop it for safety reasons about 20 seconds later. The feat was pulled off by a company called Rocket Lab which aims to launch satellites using its reusable Electron rockets. Rocket Lab's helicopter crew - flying a Sikorsky S-92 chopper at 6,500ft (1,980m) - attempted to snag it by grabbing hold of the parachute lines with a dangling cable and hook.

  • Blac Chyna loses defamation case against Kardashian-Jenners

    The reality TV stars were found by a US jury not to have ruined influencer Blac Chyna's career.

  • Snarled-up ports point to worsening global supply chain woes - report

    Global supply chain problems look to set to worsen, a new report published on Tuesday said, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs. The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found that one-fifth of the global container ship fleet was currently stuck in congestion at various major ports. In China, ships awaiting berth at the Port of Shanghai now tally 344, a 34% increase over the past month, while shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States currently takes 74 days longer than usual.

  • New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. But after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. The Californ

  • Slovakia, Hungary won't back EU sanctions on Russian energy

    BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia and Hungary said Tuesday that they will not support sanctions against Russian energy that the European Union is preparing over the war in Ukraine, saying they are too reliant on those supplies and there are not immediate alternatives. EU commissioners are debating new proposals for sanctions, which could include a phased-in embargo on Russian oil. The 27 member countries are likely to start discussing them Wednesday, but it could be several days before the me

  • BP profits soar as calls for windfall tax grow

    The energy giant said underlying income hit $6.2bn due to "exceptional oil and gas trading".

  • Met Gala: 22 of the hottest looks from the 2022 red carpet

    Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and many more walked the red carpet at the New York event.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl