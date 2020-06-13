Rocket Lab’s 12th launch sends satellites into space for NRO, NASA and Australia

Rocket Lab’s low-cost Electron rocket lofted a bevy of small satellites into orbit tonight for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and a project backed by the Australian government and the University of New South Wales Canberra Space.

Liftoff from Rocket Lab’s oceanside launch complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula came at 5:12 p.m. local time June 13 (10:12 p.m. PT June 12). The start of the 12th Electron mission had been postponed for a day due to upper-level winds. Tonight, concerns about a passing cloud caused only a slight delay for a trouble-free launch.

Three payloads were sent up for the NRO, as part of a program to explore new launch opportunities that take advantage of a streamlined, commercial approach. The payloads’ purpose was undisclosed. The Australian payload is the M2 Pathfinder satellite, which will test communications architecture and other technologies that could contribute to Australia’s future space capabilities.