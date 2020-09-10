Rocket Hits Perimeter Of Baghdad International Airport, No Casualties

BAGHDAD: A Katyusha rocket fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport but caused no casualties, Iraq state news agency INA said on Thursday, the second such attack on the airport this week.

On Sunday, three Katyusha rockets landed within the perimeter of the airport. One of them landed on an airport garage, damaging four civilian vehicles, but caused no casualties.

Last week, in three separate incidents several rockets landed either near the airport or inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. Those attacks also caused no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.

The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.

