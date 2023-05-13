Rocker Stevie Nicks brings a ‘Landslide’ of hits to Raleigh concert

Ed Sheeran's duet with US country star Luke Combs, Dolly Parton's performance of her new rock single and Chris Stapleton winning entertainer of the year were just some of the memorable moments from the 2023 American Country Music Awards.
LONDON (AP) — Loreen’s favorite moment of Eurovision comes as she's rolled onstage, lying flat between two horizontal screens and sporting spiky jeweled nails, waiting for the music to start. It’s a moment of calm, about 40 seconds, when the Swedish singer can look at the audience and connect with the crowd, she says. It's also a stark contrast to the energetic performance that follows, one that has her tipped to come first at the Eurovision Song Contest — for a second time. Loreen won in Baku,
After a winter of discontent comes a spring of rousing anthems. No matter that you failed in your intent to go to Glastonbury: there are two more hot tickets in town, neither of which feature an all-male line-up. Whoever said God doesn’t give with both hands clearly isn’t a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift fan. Currently on global tours, both women are poised to play a series of UK dates, Beyoncé kicking off her eight-night stint next Wednesday in Cardiff, and Swift set to release her own dates imminentl
For every new star on the recording scene, there is at least one unheralded industry drone without whom that star might never have shone. In the case of Blake Shelton, who is about to receive his well-deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame star after more than two decades as one of country music’s best, there are […]
Country music's biggest stars will honor top talent in the genre at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday night. The presenters, performers and more details on what to expect from one of country music's biggest nights have been announced ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards, airing at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Who is hosting the ACM Awards?
The FOMO of having missed Joni Mitchell’s appearance at the Newport Folk Festival last summer no longer needs to be so strong. Most of that comeback set, which as augmented by an all-star cast, is being released as a live album in July, “At Newport,” produced by Mitchell and Brandi Carlile. The album will be […]