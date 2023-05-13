Rocker Stevie Nicks brings a ‘Landslide’ of hits to Raleigh concert

Singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks brought her unmistakable voice and spell-binding, sparkly-gloved stage presence to Raleigh’s PNC Arena Friday night.

Here are photos and the setlist from her concert in North Carolina.

Stevie Nicks weaves her magical spell on the crowd as she performs at Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Friday night, May 12, 2023. Scott Sharpe

Stevie Nicks concert setlist, Raleigh, NC, May 12, 2023

1. OUTSIDE THE RAIN/DREAMS

2. IF ANYONE FALLS

3. STOP DRAGGIN MY HEART AROUND

4. FALL FROM GRACE

5. FOR WHAT ITS WORTH

6. GYPSY

7. WILD HEART/BELLA DONNA

8. SOLDIERS ANGEL

9. STAND BACK

10. I SING FOR THE THINGS

11. GOLD DUST WOMAN

12. SARA

13. EDGE OF SEVENTEEN

*** ENCORE ***

14. FREE FALLING

15. RHIANNON

16. LANDSLIDE