Rocker Jack White weds on stage during gig

Jack White (PA)

American rocker Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit show on Friday.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

White asked her to marry him during a rendition of song ‘Hotel Yorba’ and right before the lyric “let’s get married.”

Jean, a fellow Detroit native, said yes and White then carried her offstage.

The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.

Jean is part of the label’s garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.White, who founded the White Stripes, was previously married twice.

His Friday show was his first hometown solo show since 2018, and kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour and release of his new album “Fear of the Dawn.”

The couple were joined by Jack’s mother Teresa Gillis and Olivia’s father, Brent Markel, as well as members of The White Stripes and his friend Ben Flack who served as the officiant.

To kick off the ceremony, Ben quoted a verse from Prince and the Revolution’s 1984 song Let’s Go Crazy, saying ‘Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.’

After a quick ceremony, he resumed the concert, concluding with two of the band’s biggest hits Steady As She Goes and Seven Nation Army.