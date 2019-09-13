Rockenfeller fastest in Nurburgring DTM practice as Audi dominates
Mike Rockenfeller led another DTM practice dominated by Audi at the Nurburgring, following a brief delay after a red flag caused by Jake Dennis's R-Motorsport Aston Martin losing its door.
Audi driver Loic Duval had initially set the pace after an early three-minute delay to recover Dennis's door, setting a 1m21.301s benchmark before quickly lowering it to a 1m20.742s effort.
But Rockenfeller then went top moments later with a 1m20.691s and his time was never beaten as a run of Audi drivers placed themselves out of reach of BMW.
WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein demonstrated his squad's one-lap pace to go second ahead of Robin Frijns.
Title contender Nico Muller then led championship rival Rene Rast for fourth place - Rast had topped the morning's practice session - with Duval completing an all-Audi top six in the afternoon.
Outside title bet Marco Wittmann was seventh and the leading BMW, preventing Audi locking out the top eight by placing ahead of Jamie Green and WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi.
Philipp Eng rounded out the top 10 in his BMW ahead of Sheldon van der Linde.
The leading R-Motorsport Aston belonged to Paul di Resa who placed 11th, with team-mates Daniel Juncadella 15th and Ferdinand Habsburg 17th.
Dennis completed just four laps following his red-flag-causing incident and said on Instagram that he had an engine problem during the second practice session after "issues" in the morning's running.
The final three BMW's placed 13th, 14th and 16th through Joel Eriksson, Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler respectively.
Free practice two result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
1m20.438s
28
2
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
0.436s
30
3
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
0.446s
28
4
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
0.450s
29
5
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
0.793s
27
6
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
0.875s
30
7
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
0.921s
23
8
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
0.970s
25
9
Pietro Fittipaldi
WRT
Audi
1.198s
29
10
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.261s
29
11
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
1.506s
28
12
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.592s
29
13
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
1.837s
26
14
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
1.974s
29
15
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
1.997s
30
16
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
2.357s
23
17
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
2.451s
24
18
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
2.541s
14
