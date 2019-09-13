Rockenfeller fastest in Nurburgring DTM practice as Audi dominates

Tom Errington
Autosport
Mike Rockenfeller led another DTM practice dominated by Audi at the Nurburgring, following a brief delay after a red flag caused by Jake Dennis's R-Motorsport Aston Martin losing its door.

Audi driver Loic Duval had initially set the pace after an early three-minute delay to recover Dennis's door, setting a 1m21.301s benchmark before quickly lowering it to a 1m20.742s effort.

But Rockenfeller then went top moments later with a 1m20.691s and his time was never beaten as a run of Audi drivers placed themselves out of reach of BMW.

WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein demonstrated his squad's one-lap pace to go second ahead of Robin Frijns.

Title contender Nico Muller then led championship rival Rene Rast for fourth place - Rast had topped the morning's practice session - with Duval completing an all-Audi top six in the afternoon.

Outside title bet Marco Wittmann was seventh and the leading BMW, preventing Audi locking out the top eight by placing ahead of Jamie Green and WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi.

Philipp Eng rounded out the top 10 in his BMW ahead of Sheldon van der Linde.

The leading R-Motorsport Aston belonged to Paul di Resa who placed 11th, with team-mates Daniel Juncadella 15th and Ferdinand Habsburg 17th.

Dennis completed just four laps following his red-flag-causing incident and said on Instagram that he had an engine problem during the second practice session after "issues" in the morning's running.

The final three BMW's placed 13th, 14th and 16th through Joel Eriksson, Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler respectively.

Free practice two result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

1m20.438s

28

2

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

0.436s

30

3

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

0.446s

28

4

Jonathan Aberdein

WRT

Audi

0.450s

29

5

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

0.793s

27

6

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

0.875s

30

7

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

0.921s

23

8

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

0.970s

25

9

Pietro Fittipaldi

WRT

Audi

1.198s

29

10

Paul Di Resta

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

1.261s

29

11

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

1.506s

28

12

Daniel Juncadella

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

1.592s

29

13

Bruno Spengler

RMG

BMW

1.837s

26

14

Sheldon van der Linde

RBM

BMW

1.974s

29

15

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

1.997s

30

16

Ferdinand Habsburg

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

2.357s

23

17

Jake Dennis

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

2.451s

24

18

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

2.541s

14

