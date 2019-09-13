Rockenfeller fastest in Nurburgring DTM practice as Audi dominates

Rockenfeller fastest in Nurburgring DTM practice

Mike Rockenfeller led another DTM practice dominated by Audi at the Nurburgring, following a brief delay after a red flag caused by Jake Dennis's R-Motorsport Aston Martin losing its door.

Audi driver Loic Duval had initially set the pace after an early three-minute delay to recover Dennis's door, setting a 1m21.301s benchmark before quickly lowering it to a 1m20.742s effort.

But Rockenfeller then went top moments later with a 1m20.691s and his time was never beaten as a run of Audi drivers placed themselves out of reach of BMW.

WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein demonstrated his squad's one-lap pace to go second ahead of Robin Frijns.

Title contender Nico Muller then led championship rival Rene Rast for fourth place - Rast had topped the morning's practice session - with Duval completing an all-Audi top six in the afternoon.

Outside title bet Marco Wittmann was seventh and the leading BMW, preventing Audi locking out the top eight by placing ahead of Jamie Green and WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi.

Philipp Eng rounded out the top 10 in his BMW ahead of Sheldon van der Linde.

The leading R-Motorsport Aston belonged to Paul di Resa who placed 11th, with team-mates Daniel Juncadella 15th and Ferdinand Habsburg 17th.

Dennis completed just four laps following his red-flag-causing incident and said on Instagram that he had an engine problem during the second practice session after "issues" in the morning's running.

The final three BMW's placed 13th, 14th and 16th through Joel Eriksson, Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler respectively.

Free practice two result

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 1m20.438s 28 2 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 0.436s 30 3 Nico Muller Abt Audi 0.446s 28 4 Jonathan Aberdein WRT Audi 0.450s 29 5 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 0.793s 27 6 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 0.875s 30 7 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 0.921s 23 8 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 0.970s 25 9 Pietro Fittipaldi WRT Audi 1.198s 29 10 Paul Di Resta R-Motorsport Aston Martin 1.261s 29 11 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 1.506s 28 12 Daniel Juncadella R-Motorsport Aston Martin 1.592s 29 13 Bruno Spengler RMG BMW 1.837s 26 14 Sheldon van der Linde RBM BMW 1.974s 29 15 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 1.997s 30 16 Ferdinand Habsburg R-Motorsport Aston Martin 2.357s 23 17 Jake Dennis R-Motorsport Aston Martin 2.451s 24 18 Timo Glock RMR BMW 2.541s 14

Free practice one result

