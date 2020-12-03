Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sleigh it

There were no cheerful spectators rockin' around the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year.

The 88th annual lighting ceremony of the most famous Christmas tree in the world looked a little different Wednesday with no audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was far from a silent night during NBC's two-hour "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."

While the usual midtown Manhattan crowd was missing, some of NBC’s biggest stars were on hand, including "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani and late-night host Jimmy Fallon, along with legends Dolly Parton and Earth, Wind & Fire.

"So many of music's biggest names… have all signed on to help keep our special holiday tradition going in a year that has been anything but ordinary," said "Today" show and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, who hosted alongside "Today" co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

And the brisk 43-degree temperature didn’t stop anyone from getting into the holiday spirit during the star-studded extravaganza.

If you missed the joyful performances, festive fashion and a whopping 50,000 light bulbs, don't get your sleigh bells in a bunch, because USA TODAY's got you covered. Here are the top five moments from the annual celebration:

A Holly Dolly Parton duet

A Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon duet is the mashup we didn't know we needed.

Parton and the "Tonight Show" host, who dressed up as Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, performed a digital duet of "All I Want For Christmas is You."

"Well, I just love Jimmy Fallon, don’t you?" Parton, appearing from Nashville, said to Fallon through the television screen. "Want to sing a Christmas song?"

The legendary country star returned later to perform "Mary, Did You Know?"

This isn't 'The Voice,' but it could be

Kelly Clarkson took social distancing to another level, appearing more than 2,400 miles away in Los Angeles. She performed her original song "Underneath the Tree."

"Happy Holidays, y 'all," Clarkson said.

She was followed by fellow "Voice" coach Stefani, who looked like Candy Cane royalty as she sang "Here This Christmas" in a red-and-white-striped gown and matching hat. Stefani also appeared from Los Angeles.

"Looking like a summer picnic table in a good way. You go Gwen!" tweeted @gavino13.

Stefani's intricate outfits didn’t end there. She channeled Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” dress in a pink gown of her own, complete with latex black gloves and pants, while singing "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Fans had strong opinions about her festive gear. "She looks like she got into a fight with a bottle of Pepto Bismol and lost," tweeted @ItsMeAshleyWee

As for Stefani's favorite Christmas memory? "I got to write a Christmas record with Blake Shelton. It was just a magical thing to do," she said of working with her country music star fiancé and fellow "Voice" coach.

Forget snow – Bring Earth, Wind & Fire

There was no snow at the Rockefeller Center, but there was Earth, Wind & Fire. The legendary R&B group teamed up with Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor on "Holiday."

Trainor looked like a present under the Christmas tree while performing in a green jumpsuit adorned with a massive green bow.

"That’s a bow right there," Mario Lopez said during a special that preceded the primetime show.

Brett Eldredge salutes frontline workers

Country music singer Brett Eldredge dedicated a performance of "I'll Be Home For Christmas” to healthcare professionals who continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic through the holidays.

"I was honestly tearing up before @bretteldredge began to sing. Thank you for acknowledging the frontline workers," tweeted @TheWhistlerHP.

User @RealHollyWonder added: "Great gift to frontline workers! So many working a high risk health job and so hard - thanks for the recognition to all who help! And loved the song!"

Melvin also recognized healthcare personnel "who have worked so tirelessly all year long to keep us healthy and keep us safe." He added: "We are endlessly grateful."

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

But the real star of the show was this year’s tree, a 75-foot Norway spruce from Oneonta, New York, that made a bad first impression after appearing less than regal when it arrived in Manhattan, New York City last month.

"Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020 on brand," tweeted @RexChapman on Nov. 17, referencing the uneven tree's lanky limbs and contorted shape.

Despite the criticism, the tree didn't get bent out of shape. In fact, it hopped on Twitter to defend itself. (Because again, it's 2020, so anything is possible.)

"Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!" Rockefeller Center tweeted on Nov. 18.

When New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed the lighting button, the tree backed up its boast, looking like the rightful beacon of Christmas with more than 50,000 colorful LED lights and a 900-pound star made of more than 3 million Swarovski crystals. (Yes, you read that right.)

"We never doubted it," Guthrie said, alluding to the tree controversy. "She's beautiful!"

